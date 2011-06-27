2020 Volvo S60 Consumer Reviews

Brian mc , 11/07/2019 T5 Momentum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

13 of 13 people found this review helpful

This is my second Volvo S 60 in a row. I’ve had BMWs and Audi’s before but like the Volvo driving, transmission, and safety. I purchased a white t5 momentum with the premium package and heated seats and the blonde leatherette interior. It drives much nicer than my 2013 s60 and much more rear leg room. Overall it feels like a bigger smoother version. Here’s my buying advice. Blond leatherette feels and looks Exactly like the leather model. I mean I had two two cars sitting side-by-side and was feeling both materials and couldn’t tell the difference. That being said, Black leatherette definitely looks and feels different. If your thinking blond go with leatherette. YOU CAN ADD THE ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL AFTER THE FACT. No one ever mentioned this until one person who did the ordering at the dealership did. It was a must have for me, so it restricted my search quite a bit. But, for a couple of grand you can add it on and it saves you from having to buy the multi media and advanced driving packages saving you a few thousand. HUD is a novelty. Navigation isn’t needed since Apple CarPlay works seamlessly and Google map on the display works even better than the purchased nav. I found the actually T5 drove better than the T6. I found it was smoother and quieter but still had plenty of power. Would like the 4 wheel drive but I’ve had fwd Volvo’s in the snow in the past and they were fine.