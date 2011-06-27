Used 1991 Volvo 940 GLE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)252.8/347.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque150 lb-ft @ 4450 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower153 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity75 cu.ft.
Length189.3 in.
Curb weight3135 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place39.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.1 in.
Height56.5 in.
Wheel base109.1 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Beige Metallic
  • Blue Green Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
  • Wine Red Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
