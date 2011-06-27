Used 1996 Volvo 850 R Consumer Reviews
What a sleeper
We have a 850R wagon with automatic. When I put my 850 in sport mode, the computer lets the engine rev and the turbo give more boost. I don't want to admit it, but this little red wagon will beat my 2003 Porsche Boxster. The turbo power keeps pushing and the engine is a tiny 2.3l inline 5. I laugh as I pull away from cars - those Mustang GT's don't have great takeoff. The suede/leather seats are very comfortable and the heat is nice. Of course the safety aspect is tops for Volvo. Handling is good. Brakes are solid. Reliability is good for a European car. We've had the odo, radiator, ash tray, mass airflow sensor go out. The rear view mirror shook loose and was put back on.
Thatr
Fastest/safest most reliable car i've ever owned,, at 156,000 it still "cruises" at 135 mph.. Ac dumped at 150,00 pirelli p zero' 17" hold the road like a custom glove.. If the abs/trac lights goes on/off it's the ignition key switch.. See one,, buy it !!! 25Mpg even at demon speed..Oh ,.. And the cd stereo ,,sounds like heaven and this is an 850 turbo "r" with the spoiler on the trunk and spoiler under front bumper
Impressively quick
Our Volvo 850R wagon was suppose to be a Home Depot weekend hauler and occasional camping car. Then I discovered the economy/power button! Wow! This car really moves. The economy mode allows the transmission to shift at lower rpms and less boost. The power mode lets this wonderful little engine roar! Turbo boost up, rpms up - right in the power band! If the numbers are correct, this car will beat my Boxster. After feeling the boost, I believe it will walk away from my Boxster up to 80mph. The seats are also very comfortable, the car has nice features and it sure is fun to drive. The suspension is okay at best. Overall a very impressive little box.
Volvo 850R Wagon
We bought our R Wagon used with 49K miles. After looking for Volvo turbo and non wagons, the R was a find. I figured if we were going to drive a wagon, it would be a bad ass one. Only complaint are amount of rattles which cannot completely be blamed on wheel and tire package as other Volvo's in our family were known to rattle. It's blast to drive around and a great highway cruiser. Passes at the blip of the throttle, brakes are strong and handles like it's smaller and lighter than it is.
Volvo 850R best auto ever made
It is the best car that I have ever owned. No complaints. I now have 150,000, bought the car when it had 104,000.
