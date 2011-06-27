  1. Home
Used 1994 Volvo 850 Features & Specs

More about the 1994 850
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5Inline 5Inline 5
Combined MPG211919
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg17/24 mpg17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)347.4/501.8 mi.328.1/463.2 mi.328.1/463.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.3 gal.19.3 gal.19.3 gal.
Combined MPG211919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque162 lb-ft @ 3300 rpm221 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm221 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.3 l2.3 l
Horsepower168 hp @ 6200 rpm222 hp @ 5200 rpm222 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.33.5 ft.33.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 5Inline 5Inline 5
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.38.0 in.38.0 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.41.4 in.41.4 in.
Front hip room55.2 in.55.2 in.55.2 in.
Front shoulder room57.1 in.57.1 in.57.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.37.3 in.37.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.55.2 in.55.2 in.
Rear leg room32.3 in.35.2 in.32.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.56.3 in.56.3 in.
Measurements
Length183.5 in.185.4 in.183.5 in.
Curb weight3180 lbs.3400 lbs.3280 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.7 cu.ft.37.1 cu.ft.14.7 cu.ft.
Height55.7 in.55.7 in.55.7 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.104.9 in.104.9 in.
Width69.3 in.69.3 in.69.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacityno67 cu.ft.no
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Blue Green Metallic
  • Classic Green
  • White
  • Red
  • Red Pearl Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Rubin Red Pearl Metallic
  • Onyx Green Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Fjord Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Platina Beige Metallic
  • Rubin Red Pearl Metallic
  • Blue Green Metallic
  • White
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Platina Beige Metallic
  • Classic Green
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Fjord Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Black
  • Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Red Pearl Metallic
  • Onyx Green Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Fjord Blue Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue
  • White
  • Platina Beige Metallic
  • Blue Green Metallic
  • Classic Green
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Red Pearl Metallic
  • Onyx Green Metallic
  • Rubin Red Pearl Metallic
  • Black
