Used 2012 Volkswagen Touareg Hybrid Consumer Reviews

MikeB , 08/09/2016 Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A)

9 of 10 people found this review helpful

Bought my spotless and gorgeous 2013 Touareg Hybrid in Jan. In the 8 months since it has NEVER been in a normal state for more than 24hrs. It is at a dealer 130 miles away as they attempt to fix it for the NINTH time without success. Each time it's at the dealer for 2-6 weeks. Each time they 'fix" it it pukes again (engine lights on, motor misfiring on multiple cycl, shakes badly , no power) either on the WAY HOME, or the next day. 8 times........................... It's never lasted even the entire next day. They do not know how to fix these cars. Simple as that. Edit: Car was over filled with oil by a quart and that caused failures of emission equipment. no problems in 12,000 miles since oil level fixed. NO DIPSTICK!! 28,000 miles later with NO ISSUES of any kind, I kind of have mixed feelings. The car has done NOTHING wrong, but 4 dealers couldn't figure out it was overfilled with oil while they spent thousands each trip (billed to the factory) fixing it. I purchased a dipstick from Audi (its an Audi engine) and no worries since. But I change my own oil..... Update: 2/17/20 - Just turned 61,000 and other than the overfilled oil, I've never had a mechanical (or electrical) issue with this car. It's been really nice. The only downside now is low selling value due mainly to it's short production run and everyone wanting the (dirty) diesels. But given it's solidity, I'm considering keeping it for the long run.