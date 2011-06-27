  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Touareg
  4. Used 2012 Volkswagen Touareg
  5. Used 2012 Volkswagen Touareg Hybrid
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2012 Volkswagen Touareg Hybrid Consumer Reviews

More about the 2012 Touareg
5(50%)4(50%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
2 reviews
Write a review
See all Touaregs for sale
List Price
$12,995
Used Touareg for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Keep away from dealers and you're ok

MikeB, 08/09/2016
Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A)
9 of 10 people found this review helpful

Bought my spotless and gorgeous 2013 Touareg Hybrid in Jan. In the 8 months since it has NEVER been in a normal state for more than 24hrs. It is at a dealer 130 miles away as they attempt to fix it for the NINTH time without success. Each time it's at the dealer for 2-6 weeks. Each time they 'fix" it it pukes again (engine lights on, motor misfiring on multiple cycl, shakes badly , no power) either on the WAY HOME, or the next day. 8 times........................... It's never lasted even the entire next day. They do not know how to fix these cars. Simple as that. Edit: Car was over filled with oil by a quart and that caused failures of emission equipment. no problems in 12,000 miles since oil level fixed. NO DIPSTICK!! 28,000 miles later with NO ISSUES of any kind, I kind of have mixed feelings. The car has done NOTHING wrong, but 4 dealers couldn't figure out it was overfilled with oil while they spent thousands each trip (billed to the factory) fixing it. I purchased a dipstick from Audi (its an Audi engine) and no worries since. But I change my own oil..... Update: 2/17/20 - Just turned 61,000 and other than the overfilled oil, I've never had a mechanical (or electrical) issue with this car. It's been really nice. The only downside now is low selling value due mainly to it's short production run and everyone wanting the (dirty) diesels. But given it's solidity, I'm considering keeping it for the long run.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

One of the best vehicles I have ever owned

jurgenk, 06/14/2012
18 of 50 people found this review helpful

I wanted a mid size SUV to accomodate our growing family, but also wanted to preserve some of the fun-factor of driving. I test drove the gas and diesel ML series, and found that while its a beautiful and luxurious truck (Merc has done a great job with the evolution of the exterior and interior) it was a little slow and a little sloppy in handling compared to the others. The X5 looked awesome and is the standard bearer in terms of ride, but was too common and too expensive. The Cayenne S is equally fun but fuel thirsty and expensive. The Touareg was luxurious and crisp handling, the hybrid was extremely well-powered, and the slight improvement in efficiency a welcome bonus.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Touaregs for sale

Related Used 2012 Volkswagen Touareg Hybrid info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles