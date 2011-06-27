Used 1998 Volkswagen New Beetle Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGasDiesel
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG2338
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg34/43 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.0/391.5 mi.493.0/623.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.14.5 gal.
Combined MPG2338
Fuel typeRegular unleadedDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque122 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm149 lb-ft @ 1900 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l1.9 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 5200 rpm90 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasDiesel
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room41.3 in.41.3 in.
Front leg room39.4 in.39.4 in.
Front shoulder room52.8 in.52.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.36.7 in.
Rear leg room33.0 in.33.0 in.
Rear shoulder room49.4 in.49.4 in.
Measurements
Length161.1 in.161.1 in.
Curb weight2712 lbs.2712 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.12.0 cu.ft.
Height59.5 in.59.5 in.
Wheel base98.9 in.98.9 in.
Width67.9 in.67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Techno Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Cool White
  • Red
  • Silver Arrow Pearl Metallic
  • Yellow
  • Cybergreen Pearl Metallic
