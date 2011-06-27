Used 2010 Volkswagen Jetta Consumer Reviews
AC garbage
Do not buy this car or any VW-they refuse to stand by their product! In 7/13 my AC completely quit. VW said I needed a new AC compressor for $1700. VW of America helped-cost brought down to $700. AC worked until 5/14 where delayed/intermittent cooling started. 6/13 VW said AC had a leak. Problem continued. Had diagnostic done today and told I need a new AC unit. The AC compressor- new 7/13- is breaking down and sending debris thru system-cost to replace $2+K. VW of A will not help to replace AC system because 93K miles on car even though new AC comp was put in 7/13.. Warranty on 7/13 work was 12 month/12K miles-17K put on car in 10 months no warranty. Go read VW forums. Update 8/19/17- Car bought back by VW
Love Hate relationship
I have a 2010 Wolfsburg Jetta with the 2.0T engine with the dsg its loaded leather sunroof heated seats I fell in love at first sight very well clean in mint condition for 78k I have had her for a little over a year purchased in Indiana 1 owner moved back to new jersey with it ... actually my first car my parents purchased me was a 2004 GLI that I completely fell in love with then I purchased 3 newer bmws and after totaling a 335i I felt coming back to Volkswagen would be an inexpensive fun vehicle that I could drive, for a couple of years was I wrong!!! . I do love the performance of this vehicle it will get up and go kind of feels like it has endless power on tap espically in S mode.. but will drink gas like a cow in S mode... love to take on road trips. Now I feel as though the gas mileage is sub par granted I do run regular in it. The brakes are mushy which I'm not used to coming from a bmw & to be honest they scare me sometimes in situations when traffic has come to a sudden hault. I've flushed the brakes I take the car to Volkswagen here in New Jersey for all my services and they say my brakes are fine.. Ive also have had multiple oil issues since day one its been quite frustrating. Ive had more issues with this vehicle then combined of any problems ive ever had with any of my 3 bmws. leaks oil in my drive way.... Oil pressure valve replaced, Oil leak from mainseal had to have the engine taken out for the main seal job also oil leaking from vacume leak which needed to be replaced ofcourse I take it to Volkswagen because I'm scared of anyone else working on the vehicle and it not being done properly.. purchased with 79k now have 92k... also ive had transmission issues which used to get worse in the summer time transmission would jump and shake the car and would get worse if I was in stop and go traffic it scared me to the point of me not wanting to drive it anymore... seems as though the dsg services where never done from previous owner.. took to vw did dsg service for 400$ has gotten better considerable... engine is loud I've gotten used to it I remember my 2004 gli, was also loud and sounded like a diesel truck. also randomly my key got stuck in the vehicle and the car would not turn off Police had to turn my car off with pliers and broke my key in half.... there for leaving me stranded in Philadelphia lol... had to have towed to dealer dealer needed to replace ignition column as well as order a key from Germany... I've been disgusted with the quality of Volkswagen I will never ever buy another VW product!! not reliable.. The seats are very comfortable I am 5"7 124 pounds and I feel as though Volkswagen has the most comfortable seats!! in the winter time I keep the heated seats on love how hot they get!! I think the leather is of very good quality looks very nice as well... in the last 5 months alone ive spent well over 5k in repair bills... ride is a bit bumpy car handles New jersey- Philly pot holes very well I would say... Also I do think the headlights are very bright I usually don't need to turn on my high beams on dark county roads but when I do I can see everything!!! lol I will continue to drive it especially since I've paid cash for it until I feel tired of it.. I think its hard to get tired or bored of driving a Volkswagen honestly but I am tired of the repair costs!!!
Thinking of buying a VW?
Well 700 characters is hard. here are excerpts: After years of owning ToyotaÂs and HondaÂs I was ready to purchase a new car. Bought 2010 VW Tdi with 39,700 miles. After purchase found out with the original owner, it was in for repairs (not maintenance) at the following mileages: 1916, 12258, 14062, 21409, 23772, 33602, 35413, 39361, 39426, 39554. Note how soon after that last repair visit the previous owners sold it. I now have 59k on it and has been in the shop 6 times in 11 months. nav/radio replaced, heating/cooling control panel replaced, broke down with engine issues, seat heater replaced, etc etc etc.,
2010 VW Jetta 2.5L SE
I bought my 2010 Jetta in May 2010. It is my second Jetta and 4th VW/Audi product I've owned. By far this is the best Jetta ever made. The 2010 includes many improvements over the 2009 and earlier models. The seats were given my cusion making them even more supportive. The lumbar is very good. User interface ergonomics are excellent. Interior build materials are on par with premium level vehicles. The Mk. V Jetta compares well against the likes of the Mercede-Benz C-230. The standard audio system is 8 speakers with excellent sound quality. Sunroof is smooth and quick. Everything is right where is should be in this car. It is a joy to drive or ride in around town or cross country.
Love my 2010 Jetta TDI premium,220hp with 290torqe
I decided to write a review because everyone freak out about the TDI emission scandal. When I'm looking for a car ...I want fuel efficient with decent horsepower. I've been looking all other different brands like Toyota, Honda because they are famous for their cheap maintenance and have a good reputation. But Toyota look is not selling me and I can't stand Prius look even though that will be the best buy for fuel economy. I can't buy Honda either because I hate honda dashboard ...too busy with many buttons and look horrendous. I end up buying 2010 Jetta Sedan at first sight without a plan. Dashboard is simple and I got premium so I got good audio with a screen, heated seat , fake v-tech leather but good quality leather and it helps a lot for me cus easier to clean up after I travel with my dogs...also have a sunroof. I'm not sure how many jetta tdi model they have..but if you buy premium with sunroof you won't have any complains about interior.....how about exterior? It's simple ordinary sedan ..not flashly but it's really cute. The best part is fuel economy, I travel 60 miles monday to friday and go out at weekend too. My daily commute is around 60miles aday and my fuel fill up cost btw $22 to $25 a week which is half of the gas price of other german cars. My husband owned Audi and he has to spend like $45 a week for gas. My car Horse power is 140 but torque is 236. Can you belive that? I can easily accelerate whenever I want to..it makes my life a lot easier when i have to change lane and accelerate ..I do not feel like my car is luck of power at all.. In fact one of my friend comment how fast is my car is. She did not except that much of torque in jetta. Bascially this car is like prius but better. I can keep go on and on how much i love this car and. f... .this car as my lover. Ok one draw back experience is that my car had EGR VALVE problem at 125,000 miles .. it could cost like $2500 but when we spoke with mechanic and my second option is deactivate EGR VAVLE as it is exit for USA emission regulation and it doesn't work effiently. So i deactivated my EGR valve, install catcatalytic converter to pollute less , also chip and software update for hp boost plus exhaust pipe. It end up costing $2,000 but its worth it because I got better hp with better mpg. Also vw goodwill package give me $1,000 so i only need to invest 1,000 out of my pocket. My car has 220hp and 290 torque, combined economy is around 50mpg. For all the people want to say ..now we know that TDI is polluting the air ..why should we buy to destroy the mother earth??? TDI model is already on the market there will be someone always buying it and driving it so no matter what it will pollute it anyway and i doubt my car is more polluting than old truck on that road..not to mentioned EPA calculate pollution by a gallon. SO "EXECUSE ME, MY CAR GO FATHER IN A GALLON THEN MUSTANG OR OTHER TRUCK". Even if is still polluting it not horrible as they make up to be.....you can now install catalytic converter like me or i think vw emission fix is also same as my initial fix plus software update. You can buy the fixed TDI and boost the power like i did. Because of the scandal TDI price is going down so that's the deal that you can have. So why not? I bought my tdi before the scandal come out...and when I heard about that they lie about emission of course im upset but it is what it is for now and i still love my car and I'm still Volkswagen's fan. I hope that they don't lie in the future tho. I will not buy any car except Volkswagen cus they price well and good quality car . In the end, TDI Engine last forever my friend....get a good deal when you can
