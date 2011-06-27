Used 2005 Volkswagen Jetta Consumer Reviews
Never again!!!
I have had my 2005 2.5L for 3 years now. I have had to replace the timing chain and tensioners once already. 4 months later I had to replace the tensioners again. Thank god my Husband works on VW's cause if you take it to a VW dealer to get fixed your looking at a $2,500 job and that's on the low side. Now my car has an intermittent starting problem which after days and days of research I see that this has been a big problem for this car and several other VW car's. I have talked to a VW mechanic from a local VW dealer and he has said to get rid of the car, especially the 2.5L. He has been a VW mechanic for 35 years. Needless to say. I will never buy a VW again.
Very disappointed
My 2005 Jetta has 87000 miles, is serviced regularly, but now I have to get a new car. The timing chain, gears, spark plugs, and coil pack supposedly all went out last week and to fix it would be $3700 according to the dealership. While I have loved the design and the drive, it just isn't worth it. The worst part is they only offered me $1500 for a trade in. Why would I want another VW if that is all they think it is worth? I'll be getting a Toyota this weekend.
7 years and counting
1st owner of my 2005 Jetta Diesel, have station wagon auto trans. Travel from North East to Florida each year, so it has avoided winter salty roads. I've replace the timing belt at 85,000 miles to be on safe side. Will need new rubber on my struts both normal ware. Still have original brake pads at 90,000 miles at every oil change I expect to be told its time to change so far not yet. Fuel economy.... average 34 to 39 miles per gallon I can get 42 miles on a gallon if I drive at my RPM sweet spot which is 38 to 41 miles an hour, at that speed you will get the 42 per gallon. Would I buy this vehicle again YOU BETCHA I would. Paid $21,5000 in Jan of 20005
Great car, but high maintenance
I've had this car for about 8 years now. I'm not really a car enthusiast, just need something to comfortably take me from point a to point b without any issues. It does exactly what I need it to do most of the time. The only thing is that unexpectedly random things will go wrong with it. In the past 8 years, power steering broke, oil leaked, trunk door got stuck, and my favorite, the ignition lock(?) broke so that my key would not go in the ignition. Very costly to get these issues fixed, on top of high regular maintenance costs. Replacing the ignition lock cost $700 + towing expenses.
Decent investment
I bought this car used, 2.0l, 5 speed manual, with under 95k miles. So far I haven't had any problems and it runs great. Overall, the exterior and interior are fine, nothing to brag about although it is a little snug in the back. The car handles well, the power is what you'd expect out of a 4 cylinder, 1st gear is almost worthless. As far as maintenance is concerned, I can do most of the basics easily but the more advanced fixes are not cheap. If you can find one that had the timing belt, water pump, tensioner and etc changed recently then you'll save yourself a couple hundred dollars. If I had the choice again, I'd probably purchase another VW.
