Used 2002 Volkswagen Jetta Consumer Reviews

under rated TDI Huggybear , 09/05/2010 17 of 18 people found this review helpful I consistently get 48-50 mph highway milage at a steady 70mph. It should be written about more as a superb vehicle, worth every penny!

WOULD NOT WISH THIS CAR ON MY WORST ENEMY! theandyn , 03/14/2012 16 of 17 people found this review helpful I bought this car 5 years ago after I graduated high school to have a more reliable car for driving back and forth to college. I have literally had this car in the shop for something new needing to be fixed every single month. I had a 96 mustang before this and it had about 50,000 more miles on it and I never ONCE had it in the shop for anything but oil changes. Not to mention, everything is TWICE as expensive to fix because its a foreign car This car has been my worst nightmare and I just got done paying on it. Now the transmission is about to go and now I am forced to buy another car instead of having the luxury of no car payment. If you want something to last, please do NOT buy this car!

Mr. Reliable gumbo2 , 07/14/2011 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I'm going on 316K miles with this car and averaged over 53 mpg on my last tank of fuel. Yes, there are flaws in the interior design (cup holders in particular) and yes, it's difficult to perform maintenance on it sometimes but how can you find fault with a car that is so reliable? Oil changes every 10K, timing belt every 80K and everything else like brakes, tires, filters, etc., are done simply as req'd. I've had the clutch, water pump and other components each replaced once but this engine is a beast. Maintenance is certainly more expensive when required but fortunately, I have a local (non-dealer) repair shop that specializes on German cars and that helps keep the bill down.

43 MPG! curtolaf , 03/02/2002 13 of 14 people found this review helpful This is my first VW. I chose the Jetta because of the optional 1.9L TDI Diesel powerplant. I commute 70 miles daily and I was looking for a way to save some cash. I got what I expected. My previous car drank 89 octane fuel and at best got 26 mpg. I'm not spending any more on diesel fuel and the savings are there. Despite its 90hp rating the Jetta is a kick to drive. The turbocharger delivers when you step on the "gas".