Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Consumer Reviews
GLI - Best Jetta Ever
I've been a proud owner of almost all VW lineup. While the best engine from VW is the Diesel with the 6 speed manual, the rest of the Jettas are a complete downgrade from previous generations. The good news folks is that VW created the GLI and this car has all the technical specs from the GTI. Suspension, performance, brakes, tires, wheels, interior design, etc. The car drives like a German car. All other Jettas are boring daily commuters. Go test drive one, you won't find a similar performance on any other sedan, unless you have $35K. Keep in mind that the base GLI is selling for $26K. I got mine for $24K. Sadly, the review from Edmunds is disappointing. These guys love Japanese cars.
does not hold up to the VW name I grew up on
My previous VW was solid, heavy doors and running like a champ after 200k miles and interior was great. 2014 GLI Autobahn Series @ $26,000 purchase price. My car has under 10k miles on it and I bought it brand new. I'd be embarrassed of the quality of this car if I was head of VW. This review is solely on the cheaply built amenities. The Fender stereo is awesome but it makes the entire car rattle, the back deck lid, the front dash, the sunglass case, the console. What's the point of a Fender stereo if you can't enjoy it. The console has broken twice, I'm the only user of the car so it's not being used often. Back decklid had to be fixed to stop the rattle from the stereo. Sunroof motor replaced. The dash replaced and the new one is showing signs of discoloration. Driver's door handle sticks. The fabric on the passengers side pillar is coming unwrapped again. The blue tooth reception is horrible, I just don't use it. You think someone at VW would care, but instead they've offered to communicate with the dealership.. Thanks, they didn't build this car. The car is beautiful and soo fun! but it's not worth the 26k that bought me 7+ trips in less than a year to the dealership for warranty work!
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
GLI DSG Edition30 w/Nav
I picked up my brand new 2014 GLI Edition30 w/Navigation on Saturday, May 3rd, and I'm completely in love with the car. The power from the 2.0L turbocharged engine feels much greater than the figures suggest (210HP/207ft/lb torque). The DSG transmission takes some getting used to, hence why it is listed under both Favorite Features AND Suggested Improvements. The car literally drives like a manual transmission-equipped vehicle. The car lurches forward when breaking to a complete stop due to the sporty transmission downshifting through the gears. This all contributes to the "sporty" factor, and while it can be pleasurable, I do a lot of commuting in heavy traffic and it can become annoying.
Almost but Not Quite
Alright, this is the third VW i've owned and they all ranged from the years 2013-2014. VW has definitely went the cheap route when designing these vehicles. Growing up we had VW vanagon and the build quality on that thing was amazing it made it pat 200K and the body and interior was still superb. This VW however was cheaply made, the seats were this synthetic cheap leather, the stick shift is bit notch and the steering is way too light. I hated the fact that I had the Fender sound system but the thing rattled like a rattle snake! So annoying. The engine however is soo much fun and makes you think twice about there only being 200 ponies under that hood.
Amazing Car
This car Has so far been AMAZING. It is all around an amazing car with Great MPG... currently my average is 31 with mixed driving. This car is very fast. I beat mustangs an camaros in it and it is very comfortable and smooth on the highway.
Sponsored cars related to the Jetta GLI
Related Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Lexus ES 350 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2008
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2006
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2014
- Used Mazda CX-9 2016
- Used Honda CR-V 2009
- Used Ford Edge 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Jeep Renegade
- 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 BMW 7 Series
- 2021 Toyota Avalon News
- 2019 1500 Classic
- 2019 QX50
- Land Rover Range Rover 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2019 Arteon
- 2019 Volkswagen Arteon
- Volkswagen Golf R 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
- 2019 Golf Alltrack