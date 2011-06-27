2019 Volkswagen Beetle Consumer Reviews
Just Plain Easy Fun
I had a Beetle in 1965. I bought this 2019 Red SE a couple of months ago. Seems a lot of people do not know what this car is about. I enjoy it more than any car I have had in my 73 years. It drives great, comfortable, powerful to handle all traffic situations. Brakes are fine to me, radio is perfect. Simplicity of use is what I was wanting, not a video game. Buy one, you will not want any other car.
Final Edition of an Old Friend - A winner!
The Final Edition SEL Model Beetle takes me back to my 1976 Super Beetle. Like my old friend, this car drives like a car twice its size. The squatty road hugging nature of the Beetle was always one of my favorite things about driving it around the Washington, D.C. area. While the brakes do take a little getting used to, they seem to rely on the engine/transmission/deceleration to help you slow down; they do work when you need them. Like all Beetles, the back seat is not meant for human adults, but when you fold down the split rear seats, there is plenty of storage space. Over-all a winner and I expect to drive this Beetle like I did my last one - into the sunset!
Love my Bug!
It's quick and fun to drive and the added accessories are totally awesome!
Luv bugs
Since they came out again I traded in a 350 camero for a yellow one just bought my 9 beetle in white now at 64 I don’t want any other car since I bought the bug I got special plates and enjoy driving it every time I get in during pandemic I would see it in garage and say I luv my bug it has had no mechanical issues runs great and going to miss not getting a new model
