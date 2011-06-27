  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Beetle
  4. 2019 Volkswagen Beetle
  5. Consumer Reviews

2019 Volkswagen Beetle Consumer Reviews

More about the 2019 Beetle
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
8 reviews
Write a review
See all Beetles for sale
MSRP Starting at
$20,895
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Just Plain Easy Fun

Denny, 10/08/2019
2.0T SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

I had a Beetle in 1965. I bought this 2019 Red SE a couple of months ago. Seems a lot of people do not know what this car is about. I enjoy it more than any car I have had in my 73 years. It drives great, comfortable, powerful to handle all traffic situations. Brakes are fine to me, radio is perfect. Simplicity of use is what I was wanting, not a video game. Buy one, you will not want any other car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Final Edition of an Old Friend - A winner!

Peter Maher, 03/18/2019
2.0T Final Edition SEL 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
36 of 39 people found this review helpful

The Final Edition SEL Model Beetle takes me back to my 1976 Super Beetle. Like my old friend, this car drives like a car twice its size. The squatty road hugging nature of the Beetle was always one of my favorite things about driving it around the Washington, D.C. area. While the brakes do take a little getting used to, they seem to rely on the engine/transmission/deceleration to help you slow down; they do work when you need them. Like all Beetles, the back seat is not meant for human adults, but when you fold down the split rear seats, there is plenty of storage space. Over-all a winner and I expect to drive this Beetle like I did my last one - into the sunset!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
Report Abuse

Love my Bug!

Lesha, 10/15/2019
2.0T SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

It's quick and fun to drive and the added accessories are totally awesome!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Luv bugs

Maryann White, 07/12/2019
2.0T S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
16 of 18 people found this review helpful

Since they came out again I traded in a 350 camero for a yellow one just bought my 9 beetle in white now at 64 I don’t want any other car since I bought the bug I got special plates and enjoy driving it every time I get in during pandemic I would see it in garage and say I luv my bug it has had no mechanical issues runs great and going to miss not getting a new model

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Report Abuse

Just Plain Easy Fun

Denny, 10/08/2019
2.0T SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
8 of 11 people found this review helpful

I had a Beetle in 1965. I bought this 2019 Red SE a couple of months ago. Seems a lot of people do not know what this car is about. I enjoy it more than any car I have had in my 73 years. It drives great, comfortable, powerful to handle all traffic situations. Brakes are fine to me, radio is perfect. Simplicity of use is what I was wanting, not a video game. Buy one, you will not want any other car.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Beetles for sale

Related 2019 Volkswagen Beetle info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars