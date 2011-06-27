Used 2018 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Consumer Reviews
Beachy Keen!
I adore this car. I have had American, Asian and German automobiles. This German/Mexico built sun rider is the best and most fun all around vehicle I have ever had. The sound/entertainment system is outstanding. Comfort is excellent. Mood lighting is striking and fun. I find reasons to ride around in this car because it is very sporty and fun. I get more compliments on this vehicle than I have received on any of my other vehicles. I just can’t stop loving this beetle! Top down or up, it’s a very fun, safe and retro ride. Fit and finish is as expected from Volkswagen. Tons of places to store stuff, but being a convertible the boot/trunk storage is low. Definitely adequate though for what I need a boot/trunk for. Sport mode turns the beetle into a race car. It’s very easy to speed. My warranty from Volkswagen is great. I have all servicing paid for, for the next 3 years. I just can’t stop bragging about my little white bug convertible.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great cute Car
Check that the car has the PREMIUM package
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
German Car - Will I get spanked after warranty?
My wife bought this car because it was orange & a convertible. I was looking through the manual at service intervals; in usual German fashion, it's high maintenance & it's not even a performance car. How often do you think brake fluid should be replaced? I wish it had crank windows so that nothing electrical would go wrong. I think the auto transmission is Japanese , that's a plus. It has a the new 2.0 T; I don't know if it's a newly designed engine or if it was used in other models. I like German cars; I just don't like to own them out of warranty.
- Value
VW beetle
I love this car!
- Performance
Sponsored cars related to the Beetle Convertible
Related Used 2018 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2006
- Used Lexus ES 350 2013
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2005
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2008
- Used Jeep Compass 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2017
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2007
- Used Ford F-150 1995
- Used Honda Odyssey 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
- 2020 BMW X2
- 2019 Fit
- 2019 CX-5
- 2020 Veloster
- Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Honda Insight 2019
- 2021 Volvo XC40 News
- 2019 Malibu
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2019 Arteon
- 2019 Volkswagen Arteon
- Volkswagen Golf R 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
- 2019 Golf Alltrack