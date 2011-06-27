Used 2018 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Consumer Reviews

Jeff , 01/31/2019 2.0T S 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

I adore this car. I have had American, Asian and German automobiles. This German/Mexico built sun rider is the best and most fun all around vehicle I have ever had. The sound/entertainment system is outstanding. Comfort is excellent. Mood lighting is striking and fun. I find reasons to ride around in this car because it is very sporty and fun. I get more compliments on this vehicle than I have received on any of my other vehicles. I just can’t stop loving this beetle! Top down or up, it’s a very fun, safe and retro ride. Fit and finish is as expected from Volkswagen. Tons of places to store stuff, but being a convertible the boot/trunk storage is low. Definitely adequate though for what I need a boot/trunk for. Sport mode turns the beetle into a race car. It’s very easy to speed. My warranty from Volkswagen is great. I have all servicing paid for, for the next 3 years. I just can’t stop bragging about my little white bug convertible.