  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Beetle Convertible
  4. Used 2018 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2018 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 Beetle Convertible
5(75%)4(0%)3(25%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
4 reviews
Write a review
See all Beetle Convertibles for sale
List Price Estimate
$19,467 - $21,776
Used Beetle Convertible for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Beachy Keen!

Jeff, 01/31/2019
2.0T S 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

I adore this car. I have had American, Asian and German automobiles. This German/Mexico built sun rider is the best and most fun all around vehicle I have ever had. The sound/entertainment system is outstanding. Comfort is excellent. Mood lighting is striking and fun. I find reasons to ride around in this car because it is very sporty and fun. I get more compliments on this vehicle than I have received on any of my other vehicles. I just can’t stop loving this beetle! Top down or up, it’s a very fun, safe and retro ride. Fit and finish is as expected from Volkswagen. Tons of places to store stuff, but being a convertible the boot/trunk storage is low. Definitely adequate though for what I need a boot/trunk for. Sport mode turns the beetle into a race car. It’s very easy to speed. My warranty from Volkswagen is great. I have all servicing paid for, for the next 3 years. I just can’t stop bragging about my little white bug convertible.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Great cute Car

Jose C S Leon, 10/11/2018
2.0T SE 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

Check that the car has the PREMIUM package

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Report Abuse

German Car - Will I get spanked after warranty?

M Spangler, 09/26/2018
2.0T S 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
5 of 8 people found this review helpful

My wife bought this car because it was orange & a convertible. I was looking through the manual at service intervals; in usual German fashion, it's high maintenance & it's not even a performance car. How often do you think brake fluid should be replaced? I wish it had crank windows so that nothing electrical would go wrong. I think the auto transmission is Japanese , that's a plus. It has a the new 2.0 T; I don't know if it's a newly designed engine or if it was used in other models. I like German cars; I just don't like to own them out of warranty.

Value
Report Abuse

VW beetle

Jennifer, 09/19/2018
2.0T S 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
3 of 5 people found this review helpful

I love this car!

Performance
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Beetle Convertibles for sale

Related Used 2018 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles