2018 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Review
- More practical and comfortable than other small convertibles
- Turbo engine provides a good mix of power and fuel economy
- Stylish interior design
- Awkward cargo hatch
- Poor rearward visibility
- Limited secure interior storage
Overall rating7.2 / 10
It's not easy to find an inexpensive convertible. Drop-tops are few and far between to begin with, and those on the lower end of the price scale are an absolute rarity. Pleasingly, though, the 2018 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible is just such a vehicle.
True, as a Beetle, it comes with iconic styling and a half-century's worth of reputation, expectation and even stigma wrapped up in its kitschy package. It will never be for everyone. But judged solely on its merits as a convertible, the Beetle is a comparatively sensible choice.
First and foremost, it is larger and more comfortable than its primary points of comparison: the Mini Convertible and the barely-a-convertible Fiat 500C. Is its cabin spacious? No, but it's also not clown-car-cramped. Its bigger size contributes to a greater sense of refinement and better ride quality. Its ride isn't choppy like the Mini's and Fiat's.
Now, it certainly isn't the sharpest car to drive (a Mini or Mazda MX-5 would be a better call if you're looking for that), but it's hard to complain about the engine. New for 2018 is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder. It produces the same 174 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque as last year's engine, but it is more fuel-efficient. By comparison, a comparably priced Mini has 134 horsepower, while the Fiat 500C has 101 hp.
Ultimately, the Beetle's combination of size, refinement and power translates into a bigger-convertible feel at a reasonable small-convertible price. You'll still be dealing with compromised cargo space (which you will in almost every convertible) and limited rear visibility (ditto), but based on its objective merits, the Beetle is a great drop-top choice.
2018 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible models
The 2018 Volkswagen Beetle is a two-door, four-passenger convertible with a standard power-operated soft-top. There are four trim levels: S, Coast, SE and Dune. The Dune boasts a slightly raised suspension for more ground clearance, but otherwise all are mechanically the same. Every Beetle comes standard with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine good for 174 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic is the only transmission available.
The base S comes standard with 16-inch alloy wheels, LED running lights, heated mirrors, a fully powered retractable soft-top, a separate tonneau/boot cover for the lowered roof, a rearview camera, height-adjustable front seats, cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth, the Composition Color 5-inch touchscreen interface, one USB port, and an eight-speaker sound system that includes a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and a media player interface.
The Style & Comfort package adds 17-inch wheels, automatic headlights, automatic wipers, extra body-color exterior trim, keyless ignition and entry, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leatherette premium vinyl upholstery, heated front seats, satellite radio, the Composition Media 6.3-inch touchscreen, HD and satellite radios, and VW Car-Net App-Connect (adds various smartphone-integration apps, most notably Android Auto and Apple CarPlay). Every Beetle convertible can be fitted with a removable wind blocker placed over the back seats. It's a dealer-installed accessory.
The special-edition Coast trim includes all of the above plus a sunroof, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems, and special design elements (a unique Deep Sea Teal paint option, a surfboard-look dash pad, houndstooth cloth upholstery and special floor mats). The Coast Light package adds bi-xenon headlights and LED taillights.
The SE includes all of the Coast's extra equipment apart from the special design elements. It also adds dual-zone automatic climate control and VW Car-Net Security & Service emergency communications. Its SE Premium package adds 18-inch wheels, front and rear parking sensors, the bi-xenon headlights, LED taillights, a Fender audio system, and the Discover Media 6.3-inch touchscreen that essentially adds a navigation system to the Composition Media system.
The Beetle Dune features extra ground clearance, a wider track and exterior design elements, plus 18-inch wheels, faux leather and cloth upholstery, front sport seats, and all of the SE Premium's added elements apart from Discover Media, which is not available. Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems and VW Car-Net Security and Service are also not available on the Dune.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2016 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T Dune (turbo 1.8L inline-4 | 6-speed automatic | FWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Beetle has received some revisions, including a new engine that's now standard in every variation, including the Dune. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Beetle.
Driving7.0
Comfort8.0
Interior7.0
Utility5.0
|Overall
|7.2 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|5.0
Most helpful consumer reviews
- Automotive Rollover Support System
- Two bars automatically pop up in the event of a roll-over situation. Makes up for the lack of a full, solid roof.
- VW Car-Net Security & Service
- Automatically informs emergency services in the event of a crash. Also includes an emergency response button.
- Automatic Post-Collision Braking System
- Automatically applies the brakes in the event of a collision, reducing the likelihood of a secondary impact.
