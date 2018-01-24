Overall rating 7.2 / 10

It's not easy to find an inexpensive convertible. Drop-tops are few and far between to begin with, and those on the lower end of the price scale are an absolute rarity. Pleasingly, though, the 2018 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible is just such a vehicle.

True, as a Beetle, it comes with iconic styling and a half-century's worth of reputation, expectation and even stigma wrapped up in its kitschy package. It will never be for everyone. But judged solely on its merits as a convertible, the Beetle is a comparatively sensible choice.

First and foremost, it is larger and more comfortable than its primary points of comparison: the Mini Convertible and the barely-a-convertible Fiat 500C. Is its cabin spacious? No, but it's also not clown-car-cramped. Its bigger size contributes to a greater sense of refinement and better ride quality. Its ride isn't choppy like the Mini's and Fiat's.

Now, it certainly isn't the sharpest car to drive (a Mini or Mazda MX-5 would be a better call if you're looking for that), but it's hard to complain about the engine. New for 2018 is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder. It produces the same 174 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque as last year's engine, but it is more fuel-efficient. By comparison, a comparably priced Mini has 134 horsepower, while the Fiat 500C has 101 hp.

Ultimately, the Beetle's combination of size, refinement and power translates into a bigger-convertible feel at a reasonable small-convertible price. You'll still be dealing with compromised cargo space (which you will in almost every convertible) and limited rear visibility (ditto), but based on its objective merits, the Beetle is a great drop-top choice.