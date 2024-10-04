The Cheapest Sports Cars for 2024 and 2025

The cheapest sports car for 2024 is the Mazda Miata, a small rear-wheel-drive convertible with a starting price of $30,170. The reality of today's market is that the days of sub-$30K sports cars are unfortunately over. That said, there are plenty to choose from with starting prices below $35,000. That might seem steep, but modern sports cars are packed with lots of tech, power and performance. More importantly, these thrill-making machines will put a big silly smile on your face.

The experts at Edmunds have rounded up nine sports cars with starting prices south of $35K. We include coupes, convertibles, sedans and hatchbacks. The sports cars are listed by their manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP), with the destination fee included. Our very own test drivers put down the 0 to 60 mph times listed. So before you decide to buy a used sports car, check out the most affordable new models.