The Cheapest Sports Cars for 2024 and 2025

Wallet-friendly fun machines

    Michael Cantu has worked in the automotive industry since 2014. He has written over 800 car-related articles and tested and reviewed over 100 vehicles over the course of his career. Michael is a contributor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Digital Trends and InsideEVs. Michael was featured on a few InsideEVs YouTube channel videos on the topic of electric vehicles. Michael was a MotorTrend Car of the Year judge for 2019 and was a driver in MotorTrend's World's Greatest Drag Races 7 & 8.

The cheapest sports car for 2024 is the Mazda Miata, a small rear-wheel-drive convertible with a starting price of $30,170. The reality of today's market is that the days of sub-$30K sports cars are unfortunately over. That said, there are plenty to choose from with starting prices below $35,000. That might seem steep, but modern sports cars are packed with lots of tech, power and performance. More importantly, these thrill-making machines will put a big silly smile on your face.

The experts at Edmunds have rounded up nine sports cars with starting prices south of $35K. We include coupes, convertibles, sedans and hatchbacks. The sports cars are listed by their manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP), with the destination fee included. Our very own test drivers put down the 0 to 60 mph times listed. So before you decide to buy a used sports car, check out the most affordable new models.

Mazda MX-5 Miata

The Mazda Miata is the current king of cheap sports cars. With only two seats and a minuscule trunk, it's also the least practical car on the list, but that's not what the Miata is about. The wee sports car was developed purely for driving enjoyment, and it excels at that. The rear-wheel-drive convertible is well balanced and nimble and boasts precise steering. The Miata's 181-horsepower four-cylinder engine won't win many drag races, but it's good enough for a respectable 6.4-second 0 to 60 mph sprint and shouldn't get you into too much trouble when pushing its limits. A smooth ride and good fuel economy are two other pluses. The sleeker-looking Miata RF is the pricier hardtop version.

Starting price: $30,170
Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)

Toyota GR86

If the Miata is too small for you, then the GR86 is an excellent rear-wheel-drive alternative with similar pricing. Like the Miata, it's a blast to drive thanks to its confidence-inspiring handling and excellent steering, but the GR86 is only available as a coupe, not as a convertible. If that's not a deal-breaker, you'll enjoy its larger trunk and rear seats, though the seats are better suited for small passengers or as a cargo shelf. The GR86's 2.4-liter horizontally opposed four-cylinder engine provides ample power with its 228 horsepower and helps deliver a 0 to 60 mph run in 6 seconds flat. The ride can get jittery at times, but you'll forgive it for that after a blast down a winding road.

Starting price: $30,435
Edmunds Rating: 8.2 (out of 10)

Honda Civic Si

Some might not consider the Civic Si a sports car because of its two extra doors and sizable dimensions, but it does handle like one and is only available with a smooth-shifting six-speed manual transmission. The front-wheel-drive Si also packs a limited-slip differential and a sport-tuned suspension. At the track, the Honda hit 60 mph in a somewhat disappointing 7.2 seconds. That's partly due to the 1.5-liter turbo-four that produces an uninspiring 200 hp. The sport sedan is also missing some common features like heated seats (though this will change for the 2025 model year) and power-adjustable seats. However, it offers plenty of passenger space and lots of room in the trunk. The mechanically similar but more expensive Acura Integra is powered by the same engine and offers an automatic transmission.

Starting price: $31,045
Edmunds Rating: 8.0 (out of 10)

Subaru BRZ

The BRZ and GR86 are almost identical. They are built on the same rear-wheel-drive platform. They also use the same powertrains, have identical interiors (minus the badging), and offer very similar features. Each, however, has a slightly different exterior design, and the BRZ is a bit more expensive. Another difference lies in the suspension tuning. The BRZ's suspension is slightly softer than the GR86's. That might make it seem like the BRZ drives less sporty, but the softer tuning actually makes the Subaru a little more playful when cornering. It also makes long drives more comfortable.

Starting price: $32,265
Edmunds Rating: 8.3 (out of 10)

Volkswagen Golf GTI

There's nothing like a solid hot hatchback, and the GTI is a prime modern example. The highly capable fun machine is one of the best-handling front-wheel-drive cars on the market, and its 241-hp turbocharged four-cylinder engine is backed by a quick-shifting seven-speed dual-clutch automatic — the manual transmission, however, is sadly gone for 2025. The GTI also touts a 5.9-second 0 to 60 mph time, which is one of the quickest on this list. If that's not enough, it provides a comfortable ride, plenty of passenger space and loads of cargo space, especially with the rear seats folded down. Besides losing the stick-shift option, the 2025 GTI received slightly revised exterior styling, updated tech, and new steering wheel controls.

If you prefer a sedan over a hatchback, there's also the sporty and less expensive Jetta GLI. It's not as powerful as the GTI, though, and isn't as capable or as fun to drive.

Starting price: $33,190
Edmunds Rating: 8.2 (out of 10)

Mini Cooper

If you think the little Mini doesn't belong here, then you haven't driven one. The Cooper S version — more specifically the two-door model — delivers as many smiles per gallon as any other sports car on this list. Its 2.0-liter turbo-four engine packs 201 horsepower and provides plenty of grunt, and the pint-size car is as nimble and playful as they come.

The 2025 model is completely redesigned, featuring more powerful engines, Mini's latest tech, and a much more modern interior design. The front-wheel-drive car is still about the same size, which is good for driving dynamics but bad because it's still cramped inside and has a jittery ride. The high-performance John Cooper Works model will be released later but will likely carry a price tag north of $35K.

Starting price: $33,195
Edmunds Rating: Not yet rated

Ford Mustang

The Ford Mustang is the most powerful car on this list. No, it's not the V8-powered GT (though we wish it started below $35K) — it's the EcoBoost model. But its turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine is no slouch, producing 315 hp and a robust 350 lb-ft of torque. Unlike the GT, the EcoBoost isn't available with a manual transmission, but its 10-speed automatic helped get a quick 0 to 60 mph time of 5.6 seconds. That's the second quickest time on the list — keep reading to find out which is the quickest. In case you missed it, Ford redesigned the Mustang for 2024 with revised exterior styling and a modernized interior, and it introduced the 500-hp Dark Horse model. But performance from the EcoBoost and GT didn't improve much at all.

Starting price: $33,515
Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)

Subaru WRX

The only all-wheel-drive sports car on the list is also one of the most powerful. The Subie's turbocharged 2.4-liter boxer four-cylinder engine pumps out 271 hp and is backed by a six-speed manual or an optional continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). At the track, the stick-shift WRX hit 60 mph in 6.0 seconds. To get that time, though, requires dropping the clutch at a brutal 5,000 rpm because of the significant amount of turbo lag. That's torturous on the driveline and should rarely be performed. We suggest whipping around curvy roads instead. The Subaru's combination of all-wheel-drive traction, midrange power, and responsive handling makes for an engaging driving experience. A hatchback option would be nice, though.

Starting price: $33,855
Edmunds Rating: 7.5 (out of 10)

Hyundai Elantra N

The most expensive car on the list backs up its price with impressive performance and thrilling driving dynamics. When equipped with the eight-speed dual-clutch automatic, the N ripped to 60 mph in the quickest time on the list: 5.5 seconds. But it's significantly slower with the six-speed manual, clocking in a 6.4-second sprint. Its 276-hp 2.0-liter turbo-four is the second most powerful engine here. But there's more to this souped-up Hyundai than acceleration. Like the GTI, the Elantra N is one of the best-handling front-wheel-drive cars you can buy. It delivers loads of grip around corners, has a very composed suspension, and boasts accurate and communicative steering. The Elantra N is also very practical thanks to its sedan body style.

Starting price: $34,850
Edmunds Rating: 8.4 (out of 10)

Edmunds says

If you have a larger budget that's north of $35,000, then consider other fun sports cars like the Toyota GR Corolla, Volkswagen Golf R and Honda Civic Type R. The Mustang GT is another option, and if you can still find one at a dealership, check out the discontinued Chevrolet Camaro. If you prefer a ride from a premium brand, the Audi S3, BMW M240i coupe and Tesla Model 3 Performance are relatively affordable luxury sports cars.

