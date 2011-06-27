2019 Toyota Yaris Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Yaris Sedan
LE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$28,917*
Total Cash Price
$18,396
L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$29,495*
Total Cash Price
$18,764
LE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$39,616*
Total Cash Price
$25,203
XLE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,773*
Total Cash Price
$25,938
L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,905*
Total Cash Price
$25,386
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Yaris Sedan LE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$741
|$767
|$794
|$822
|$850
|$3,974
|Maintenance
|$86
|$470
|$613
|$1,120
|$2,062
|$4,351
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$107
|$259
|$378
|$744
|Taxes & Fees
|$782
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$946
|Financing
|$989
|$796
|$589
|$368
|$134
|$2,876
|Depreciation
|$6,036
|$1,256
|$1,189
|$1,395
|$1,321
|$11,197
|Fuel
|$909
|$937
|$965
|$994
|$1,024
|$4,829
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,543
|$4,267
|$4,298
|$4,999
|$5,810
|$28,917
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Yaris Sedan L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$756
|$782
|$810
|$838
|$867
|$4,053
|Maintenance
|$88
|$479
|$625
|$1,142
|$2,103
|$4,438
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$109
|$264
|$386
|$759
|Taxes & Fees
|$798
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$965
|Financing
|$1,009
|$812
|$601
|$375
|$137
|$2,934
|Depreciation
|$6,157
|$1,281
|$1,213
|$1,423
|$1,347
|$11,421
|Fuel
|$927
|$956
|$984
|$1,014
|$1,044
|$4,926
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,734
|$4,352
|$4,384
|$5,099
|$5,926
|$29,495
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Yaris Sedan LE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,015
|$1,051
|$1,088
|$1,126
|$1,165
|$5,444
|Maintenance
|$118
|$644
|$840
|$1,534
|$2,825
|$5,961
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$147
|$355
|$518
|$1,019
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,071
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,296
|Financing
|$1,355
|$1,091
|$807
|$504
|$184
|$3,940
|Depreciation
|$8,269
|$1,721
|$1,629
|$1,911
|$1,810
|$15,340
|Fuel
|$1,245
|$1,284
|$1,322
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$6,616
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,074
|$5,846
|$5,888
|$6,849
|$7,960
|$39,616
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Yaris Sedan XLE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,045
|$1,081
|$1,120
|$1,159
|$1,199
|$5,603
|Maintenance
|$121
|$663
|$864
|$1,579
|$2,907
|$6,135
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$151
|$365
|$533
|$1,049
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,103
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,334
|Financing
|$1,394
|$1,122
|$830
|$519
|$189
|$4,055
|Depreciation
|$8,511
|$1,771
|$1,676
|$1,967
|$1,863
|$15,788
|Fuel
|$1,282
|$1,321
|$1,361
|$1,402
|$1,444
|$6,809
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,456
|$6,016
|$6,060
|$7,049
|$8,192
|$40,773
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Yaris Sedan L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,023
|$1,058
|$1,096
|$1,134
|$1,173
|$5,484
|Maintenance
|$119
|$649
|$846
|$1,546
|$2,846
|$6,004
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$148
|$357
|$522
|$1,027
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,079
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,305
|Financing
|$1,365
|$1,098
|$813
|$508
|$185
|$3,969
|Depreciation
|$8,330
|$1,733
|$1,641
|$1,925
|$1,823
|$15,452
|Fuel
|$1,254
|$1,293
|$1,332
|$1,372
|$1,413
|$6,664
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,169
|$5,888
|$5,931
|$6,899
|$8,018
|$39,905
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Yaris
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Toyota Yaris in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related 2019 Toyota Yaris info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler 300 2006
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Ford Explorer 2002
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2021 Lamborghini Huracan News
- 2021 Subaru Ascent News
- 2019 Clarity
- 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- Nissan LEAF 2019
- 2021 Tesla Model X News
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Yaris
- 2019 86
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- 2020 Toyota Camry
- 2021 Toyota Corolla
- 2020 4Runner
- 2020 Yaris Hatchback
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 Cruze
- 2019 Lexus LS 500
- 2019 Mazda 6
- 2019 Toyota Yaris
- Hyundai Accent 2019
- Audi A3 2019
- 2019 Corolla
- 2019 Hyundai Sonata
- 2020 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 5 Series