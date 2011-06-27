Used 2017 Toyota Yaris iA Consumer Reviews

Unbelievably Great Happy Owner , 08/22/2017 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A) 32 of 32 people found this review helpful This car has by far exceeded my expectations. I also currently own a newer full size luxury sedan. I was looking for small, fuel efficient an decently comfortable. I looked at, test drove and considered Honda Fit (terrible CVT transmission, sluggish engine response. Great head/legroom, lots of interior space) Toyota Corolla (They don't refer to the Corolla as an appliance for nothing, BORING!) VW Golf (awesome but several thousand dollars more, and MPGs not great) Hyundai Accent (ok all around, not much tech and kinda slow acceleration, rather bland) Chevy Sonic (my 2nd choice with the Turbo only, base engine too slow. great car all around but cost several thousands more to get similar features, and gas mileage is rather bad for the segment) The IA has a great, almost upscale fit and finish. The interior is especially nice, so many complements. The safety features, tech gadgets etc are so much more than anything in this segment offers for $15,000. The car is actually a Mazda 2 with Toyota badges, and that is evident throughout, especially the amazing engine, transmission tuning and exterior styling. This car does not feel cheap. The ride and handling are far about the class standard, more on par with the Mazda 3 (zoom zoom) I was so surprised. People have complained of this vehicle being slow, the cure to this is turn off traction control and turn on sport mode. Its no sports car, but it will totally surprise you. Its a hoot to drive on windy roads. The only negative I found is the seats could be more comfortable, but they aren't by any means bad, and the rear legroom isn't great. All and all for the money I don't feel this vehicle can be beat. I chose this over the above mentioned vehicles and have zero regret. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

*UPDATE* sold it at 32K miles... Nicholas , 12/19/2016 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A) 48 of 50 people found this review helpful Pros: Still surprised at how comfortable the car is. Great seat shape. Love the range on the telescopic steering wheel adjustment. Great car for smaller people. Standard tech package is very useful and convenient. Can't ask for a better screen and the image quality from the back-up camera is razor sharp. The mpg has been wonderful. Even when the low fuel light comes on I have been able to go another 80+ miles making for many tanks of gas where I have gotten 500+ miles on just one fill-up. Cons: This is not the best choice for rural/country roads that suffer from neglected maintenance. Potholes, broken pavement, and rain washout make for suspension killers on this car's tight and sporty suspension setup. The car is too light and although your cabin comfort is not all that compromised on a bad road (as long as you can handle being tossed around a bit that is) a rear pinch weld/tack weld in the rear frame broke on mine and took three dealer visits to fix. I have already had to have the driver side strut and strut bearing replaced and the day after it was replaced I was hearing the passenger side creaking. Beware of the extremely limited supply of what is the rarest tire size ever 185/60R16. This tire is a specially designed Toyo Proxes tire for the Scion/Toyota iA and is only available at dealerships. My passenger side rear tire blew out before 5000 miles and cost $180 to replace at my dealership. That is an insanely high price for a budget subcompact car tire. Conclusion: I have found myself looking at a heavier tougher vehicle for the roads I drive in less than a year of ownership. Is there value with this car? Yes, if you live and drive on nicely maintained roads and don't mind the limited tire options and availability. *UPDATE* I bought a 2003, made in 2002, v8 4runner limited that gets less mpg but only costs me $5k. I invested about $1K in timing belt and maintenance on an already well-maintained truck. I have noticed that Toyota is simply not what it used to be. The 4runner I have now is truly a 500,000 mile vehicle if I want it to be while the Toyota I sold which is made in the era of cheaper vehicle production will likely not see 200,000 miles or if it does it will be pricey to make it last. Too much emphasis is laid on tech these days and not on true cradtsmanships and durability and quality. However, as mentioned above, if I lived in a place where the roads were maintained to racetrack perfection then the iA could possibly last longer. Whereas this older 4runner could make it to 500k no matter the terrain. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Try to find a better car AlanR , 12/11/2016 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6M) 56 of 61 people found this review helpful I've now owned this car for three and a half years and plan to keep it for another four, at least. The pros are many and I'll list a few. The 6 speed manual transmission ranks with BMW for ease of shifting and overall responsiveness. However, after 8,500 miles, I've noticed a clutch problem in first gear. The car has started to shutter when engaging the clutch. This problem was resolved by positioning the driver's seat so that the clutch engages easily in first gear. The only issue with this resolution is, that if the seat is moved, you have to find the right position again. The car handles as well or, probably, far better than any car in its class. Fuel economy is on the fringe of a hybrid. I get 32 to 35 in town and have gotten as much as 52 on the highway. You'll hear the car is sluggish on hills and while passing at high speeds. I can only believe comments like that are based on the automatic or not shifting at higher RPMs (3,200 to 3,600). If you shift at lower RPMs the car does not receive adequate torque and may seem sluggish. It's not. The car's safety features are first in its class and the car has a five star crash rating. It comes with a myriad of standard features; many you'll pay more for in other cars in its class. The information system is easy to use and provides you a wide range of necessary information and entertainment features. I could add many more pros but choose to provide you with a few cons. This is a four seater. The center back seat is virtually useless. The car's digital tachometer, with its analogue design, is small and hard to read in direct sunlight. This is a bit more than a minor issue because, with the manual transmission, it's a necessity. In the center of the tach you'll see two numbers; the gear you're in and the gear Toyota suggests you should be in. The suggested gear must be based upon fuel economy not performance. It has you shifting into 6th gear at 47 MPH...absurd. In summary this is not a sub compact. It's the same size as the Civic. Making it a compact. I've owned several cars including numerous BMWs, a Lexus and Jaguar. For $16,500 to $20,000, finding a better car will be virtually impossible. The car's performance continues to impress me. I have two legitimate concerns that potential buyers must consider. The tire size on this car is 185 60r 16. There is only one tire made in this size in the US. It's a Toyo. The tire is average, at best, and finding a replacement other than from a higher priced Toyota dealer is a challenge. In fact, only one of some 15+ tire retailers carry this tire, Tire rack. They suggested changing my tire size and Toyota agreed. I now use 195 R60 H rated. That opens several more tire options and far better tires. I did just that and now drive on the Yokohama Ascend...a much better and safer tire. Another build quality issue to consider is the thin sheet metal. The car scratches easily and someone leaning against the car could cause a dent. Would I still buy this car again, of course. I'd just expect to pay more often than average for "original" tire replacements and have to change tire size to 195 R60. That opens many more tire options. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

First thoughts of owning a Yaris IA Shawn , 07/31/2017 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6M) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful This review is being written after my first two days of owning the Yaris IA. I've driven hills, highways, and city. Only thing left is curvy mountain roads and inclement weather. Prior to owning this car I drove my friends 2015 Honda Civic LX Manual. So that is my comparison for the Yaris IA. -------------------------------------------------------------WHAT I LIKE - PRICE: It's a great car for a first time owner. I honestly don't believe you can do better for the price for how much the car provides. INFOTAINMENT: I've heard mixed responses on the Mazda style shift knob to control the music, etc. But I honestly love it. After a single drive I think all cars should be heading in that direction. I also really like the Display. Bright, crisp, with good customization. I think back to my buddys honda and I practically have a tv over his mini screen. INTERIOR: For the subcompact class I think this is where the Yaris really shines. The interior looks sleek and attractive with a good mixture of textures. I appreciate the blue/black schema as well. Only complaint is some clear areas that held together loosely. The middle console you can shift quite a bit if you're trying to. This however I don't think will ever come up during us so I'm not worried. MIDDLE ARMREST: This was a concern before I got the car. If it'd be comfortable with nothing to put my right elbow on during driving. However, even after a long drive, I found it hadn't bothered me at all. In fact, it felt very natural to rest my hand on the control for the infotainment system the whole drive. Surprised how natural that felt. HANDLING: The car does feel very responsive. I've been enjoying myself to say the least. FUEL ECONOMY: I'm currently averaging 34mpg with some aggressive driving. My buddies Honda doing the same drives averages 28mpg. That speaks enough right there. BACK UP CAM: Once again comparing to my buddies honda the camera on this thing is much brighter and more detailed. However, at night it becomes extremely pixelated and blotchy. Totally usable, but a noticeable drop in quality of image. Frankly, having a back up cam at this price at all is amazing, so still a plus. --------------------------------------WHAT I DON'T LIKE: ACCELERATION: Admittedly I'm still getting used to the manual in this car but I'm having trouble getting this puppy going. Once I get up to about 2 or 3 things go just fine but the low end torque is nothing to be impressed by. BACKSEATS: I'm a personal trainer, I weigh 220lbs with broad shoulders at 5'11". I'm a little above average but I do feel pretty big in this car. The front seats accommodate well enough but if you have friends taller than 5'8" they will not be comfortable in the back. I mean, it's a subcompact, what do you expect, but damn. I put 3 friends plus myself in there and it was a clown car. FRONTSEATS: The side wings on the front seat don't feel immediately comfortable to me. It may be different for differently shaped people but for me it's like they're poking my sides. This however, is mediated. When I drive for a long time it doesn't become unbearable. It may just be a getting used to it thing since I don't even notice the seats after an hour drive. STORAGE: Now, trunk storage is fantastic. Don't worry about that. I don't think you can do better in this class. However, cabin storage like a middle divider is completely absent. Two cubbys and two cup holders. I'm having to get creative with where i store things like Loose change and gum. PAINT: Now, this isn't so much a concern now but I did see a review once saying the paint was cheap and chips easily. I'll have to see across the years that I own this. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINAL THOUGHTS: So, I just listed certain talking points that I know I want people to tell me about in their reviews. But, in the end, I'm loving this car. Having got it used for 14k with less than 2,000 miles on it I can't believe how much I'm getting for my money. I feel like I'm in a much more expensive car while in the interior and the driving experience is just fine as long as you're not drag racing. i honestly don't think you can do much better for the money. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------I will update this review in 6 months after I finish my first Maintenance. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse