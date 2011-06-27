Used 2007 Toyota Tacoma Consumer Reviews

Loving It Dustin , 11/14/2006 27 of 27 people found this review helpful I have experienced so far with my Tacoma that they have got everything the way that it should be. The truck runs like a sports car, and handles as well as anything I have driven. The part I enjoy most is the raw power of the truck, I have owned pickups with V-8 motor that would not outperform this pickup. Report Abuse

Incredible Truck! Baxter , 11/13/2006 31 of 32 people found this review helpful This truck is everything I've ever wanted in a car. It beautifully mixes aesthetics with utility. The interior is roomy and brilliantly outfitted - it doesn't even seem like a truck. The quality is impeccable. Truly, an amazing ride.

The best 4WD Truck I ever owned! Captaincop , 12/20/2006 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I looked around a lot before I bought my Tacoma. I had Chevys and GMCs, too! I had three Dodges. This is the best overall truck I have ever owned. The pickup of the v6 is great. My fuel economy is getting better (18.5) as of 1,000 mile mark. The quality of the paint, interior, all around looks is overwhelming compared to some other car company models. This Tacoma is nice to drive and comfortable too! It just looks good. Indigo Ink Blue! 6 CDs in radio is great. The sound of the radio is real quality.

Best Truck Period Toyota Driver , 11/27/2006 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Just switched from an 06 Tundra access cab to the Tacoma Double Cab. Aside from it being a double cab, the only size difference is the width. The Tundra was way too big for me but my new Tacoma fits me like a glove. Everything is with in an easy reach of the drivers seat.