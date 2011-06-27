  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota T100
  4. Used 1997 Toyota T100
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1997 Toyota T100 Base Features & Specs

More about the 1997 T100
Overview
See T100 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)408.0/528.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque177 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle43.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
Front hip room59.4 in.
Front shoulder room62.4 in.
Measurements
Length209.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity4000 lbs.
Curb weight3320 lbs.
Gross weight5000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Height67.2 in.
Maximum payload1650.0 lbs.
Wheel base121.8 in.
Width75.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sierra Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • White
  • Sunfire Red Pearl Metallic
  • Pewter Pearl Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
  • Tropical Blue Metallic
See T100 Inventory

Related Used 1997 Toyota T100 Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles