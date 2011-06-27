  1. Home
Used 2002 Toyota Sequoia Limited Features & Specs

Overview
$42,725
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$42,725
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
$42,725
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)339.3/417.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.1 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$42,725
Torque315 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle42.3 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
$42,725
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
traction controlyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
$42,725
JBL premium brand speakersyes
JBL premium brand stereo systemyes
electric and diversity antennayes
10 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
$42,725
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
$42,725
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$42,725
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
$42,725
Front head room41.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room62.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.6 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room59.7 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
$42,725
Rear head room40.6 in.
Rear hip Room58.3 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room62.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
$42,725
Front track65.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity128.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight5295 lbs.
Gross weight6600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28 degrees
Maximum payload1305 lbs.
Angle of departure20 degrees
Length203.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity6200 lbs.
Ground clearance10.6 in.
Height76.2 in.
Wheel base118.1 in.
Width78 in.
Rear track66.1 in.
Colors
$42,725
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Thunder Gray Metallic
  • Natural White
  • Imperial Jade Mica
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Oak
  • Charcoal
Tires & Wheels
$42,725
All season tiresyes
P265/70R S tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$42,725
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
$42,725
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
