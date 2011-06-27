2020 Toyota RAV4 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
RAV4 SUV
LE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$31,655*
Total Cash Price
$26,061
XLE Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$32,288*
Total Cash Price
$26,582
XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$43,367*
Total Cash Price
$35,704
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$44,634*
Total Cash Price
$36,746
Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$43,684*
Total Cash Price
$35,964
XLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$32,921*
Total Cash Price
$27,103
Adventure 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$45,900*
Total Cash Price
$37,788
XLE Premium 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$31,655*
Total Cash Price
$26,061
TRD Off-Road 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$35,770*
Total Cash Price
$29,449
LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$39,252*
Total Cash Price
$32,316
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 RAV4 SUV LE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$704
|$729
|$754
|$781
|$808
|$3,776
|Maintenance
|$65
|$473
|$416
|$1,635
|$2,228
|$4,817
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$107
|$259
|$378
|$744
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,147
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,311
|Financing
|$1,402
|$1,127
|$834
|$522
|$189
|$4,074
|Depreciation
|$3,828
|$1,820
|$1,722
|$2,021
|$1,914
|$11,305
|Fuel
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$5,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,206
|$5,282
|$4,999
|$6,417
|$6,751
|$31,655
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 RAV4 SUV XLE Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$718
|$744
|$769
|$797
|$824
|$3,852
|Maintenance
|$66
|$482
|$424
|$1,668
|$2,273
|$4,913
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$109
|$264
|$386
|$759
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,170
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,337
|Financing
|$1,430
|$1,150
|$851
|$532
|$193
|$4,155
|Depreciation
|$3,905
|$1,856
|$1,756
|$2,061
|$1,952
|$11,531
|Fuel
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,148
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$5,741
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,370
|$5,388
|$5,099
|$6,545
|$6,886
|$32,288
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 RAV4 SUV XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$964
|$999
|$1,033
|$1,070
|$1,107
|$5,173
|Maintenance
|$89
|$648
|$570
|$2,240
|$3,052
|$6,599
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$147
|$355
|$518
|$1,019
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,571
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,796
|Financing
|$1,921
|$1,544
|$1,143
|$715
|$259
|$5,581
|Depreciation
|$5,244
|$2,493
|$2,359
|$2,769
|$2,622
|$15,488
|Fuel
|$1,452
|$1,496
|$1,541
|$1,586
|$1,634
|$7,710
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,242
|$7,236
|$6,849
|$8,791
|$9,249
|$43,367
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 RAV4 SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$993
|$1,028
|$1,063
|$1,101
|$1,139
|$5,324
|Maintenance
|$92
|$667
|$587
|$2,305
|$3,141
|$6,792
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$151
|$365
|$533
|$1,049
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,617
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,849
|Financing
|$1,977
|$1,589
|$1,176
|$736
|$266
|$5,744
|Depreciation
|$5,397
|$2,566
|$2,428
|$2,850
|$2,699
|$15,940
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$1,633
|$1,682
|$7,935
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,570
|$7,448
|$7,049
|$9,048
|$9,519
|$44,634
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 RAV4 SUV Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$972
|$1,006
|$1,041
|$1,078
|$1,115
|$5,211
|Maintenance
|$90
|$653
|$574
|$2,256
|$3,075
|$6,647
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$148
|$357
|$522
|$1,027
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,583
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,809
|Financing
|$1,935
|$1,555
|$1,151
|$720
|$261
|$5,622
|Depreciation
|$5,283
|$2,512
|$2,376
|$2,789
|$2,641
|$15,601
|Fuel
|$1,463
|$1,507
|$1,552
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$7,767
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,324
|$7,289
|$6,899
|$8,855
|$9,316
|$43,684
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 RAV4 SUV XLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$732
|$758
|$784
|$812
|$840
|$3,927
|Maintenance
|$68
|$492
|$433
|$1,700
|$2,317
|$5,010
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$111
|$269
|$393
|$774
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,193
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,363
|Financing
|$1,458
|$1,172
|$867
|$543
|$197
|$4,237
|Depreciation
|$3,981
|$1,893
|$1,791
|$2,102
|$1,991
|$11,757
|Fuel
|$1,102
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,204
|$1,241
|$5,853
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,534
|$5,493
|$5,199
|$6,674
|$7,021
|$32,921
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 RAV4 SUV Adventure 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,021
|$1,057
|$1,093
|$1,132
|$1,172
|$5,475
|Maintenance
|$94
|$686
|$603
|$2,371
|$3,231
|$6,985
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$155
|$376
|$548
|$1,079
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,663
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,901
|Financing
|$2,033
|$1,634
|$1,209
|$757
|$274
|$5,907
|Depreciation
|$5,551
|$2,639
|$2,497
|$2,930
|$2,775
|$16,392
|Fuel
|$1,537
|$1,583
|$1,631
|$1,679
|$1,730
|$8,161
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,899
|$7,659
|$7,249
|$9,305
|$9,789
|$45,900
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 RAV4 SUV XLE Premium 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$704
|$729
|$754
|$781
|$808
|$3,776
|Maintenance
|$65
|$473
|$416
|$1,635
|$2,228
|$4,817
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$107
|$259
|$378
|$744
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,147
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,311
|Financing
|$1,402
|$1,127
|$834
|$522
|$189
|$4,074
|Depreciation
|$3,828
|$1,820
|$1,722
|$2,021
|$1,914
|$11,305
|Fuel
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$5,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,206
|$5,282
|$4,999
|$6,417
|$6,751
|$31,655
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 RAV4 SUV TRD Off-Road 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$796
|$824
|$852
|$883
|$913
|$4,267
|Maintenance
|$73
|$534
|$470
|$1,848
|$2,518
|$5,443
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$121
|$293
|$427
|$841
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,296
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,481
|Financing
|$1,584
|$1,274
|$942
|$590
|$214
|$4,604
|Depreciation
|$4,326
|$2,057
|$1,946
|$2,284
|$2,163
|$12,775
|Fuel
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$1,271
|$1,309
|$1,348
|$6,360
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,273
|$5,969
|$5,649
|$7,251
|$7,629
|$35,770
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 RAV4 SUV LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$873
|$904
|$935
|$968
|$1,002
|$4,682
|Maintenance
|$81
|$587
|$516
|$2,027
|$2,763
|$5,973
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$133
|$321
|$469
|$923
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,422
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,626
|Financing
|$1,738
|$1,397
|$1,034
|$647
|$234
|$5,052
|Depreciation
|$4,747
|$2,257
|$2,135
|$2,506
|$2,373
|$14,018
|Fuel
|$1,314
|$1,354
|$1,395
|$1,436
|$1,479
|$6,979
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,175
|$6,550
|$6,199
|$7,957
|$8,371
|$39,252
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 RAV4
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Toyota RAV4 in Virginia is:not available
