Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Love This SUV! Jenny , 02/25/2018 Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 72 of 72 people found this review helpful An update to my original review. Now, after nearly two years' ownership, I still love this hybrid! One update to the audio system (listed at the end). As it has broken in, my city MPG has improved to 36 MPG! This is 2-3 MPG better than my former Camry Hybrid and this RAV4 hybrid weighs more and has a huge trunk. Two big improvements over the old Camry Hybrid that I forgot to mention are that the "hybrid" brakes are greatly improved, feel essentially the same as a non-hybrid, now. Second, the feel of the steering is also much improved, I don't think that I am driving a hybrid in either case. The built-in Nav system is wonderful, accurate and I use it all of the time. Believe it or not, the optional seat warmers are great for soothing my lower back and loosening it up on the way to the gym (as well as afterwards). I've come to like the synthetic leather seat fabric, it doesn't get as hot during the summer as real leather and I don't have to use a leather conditioner on it. Feel very secure with all of the Toyota Safety Sense gizmos, worth every penny. Still unhappy with the Premium JBL Audio, a good table radio (Bose or Tivoli) sounds 10X better. Despite this crappy sound system, I'd gladly buy another RAV4 Hybrid if I didn't own this one! This is our second Toyota hybrid. Gifted our 11 y.o. Camry Hybrid after many miles and zero trouble, so we were interested in another Toyota hybrid. Drove the RAV4-H and loved it, but thought that we should also give the highly acclaimed 2018 CRV a try (we also own a recent CRV). The CRV is an excellent SUV, but we were leery of the long term reliability of a turbo engine and our past Hondas (4) have not lived up to their mpg ratings. Bought a RAV4-H Limited w/Adv. Tech. Package. Very happy with this car, getting 30+ mpg around town, which is only about 10% less than our former Camry-H. Quiet, smooth, comfortable, feels very safe. One significant Con to be aware of is that the Premium JBL Audio is nothing to write home about, mediocre sound at best (the Honda CRV Touring's premium sound system is no better), not worth the extra money. Minor Con, there is only 1 USB, which is tethered to the Entune system, whereas the CRV has lots. Added two Amazon USB adapters, one to the front 12V jack, another to a rear console 12V jack (for rear seat occupants), and all is good. Another minor Con that none of the reviews we read mentioned, the dashboard casts a significant reflection upon the lower part of the windshield in strong sunlight (the CRV has this issue, too). Dashboard mat on order. Other than these minor issues, we love our RAV4-H, especially when driving past our neighbors filling up their SUVs at the local gas station! 2019 Update. Got tired of the mediocre sounding JBL system and replaced all 6 of the door and dash speakers as well as the subwoofer with much better units as recommended by Crutchfield. Subwoofer amp installed in the flip-up storage area on the trunk floor just behind the seats (unique to the Hybrid). Subwoofer is one that fits in the same panel space as the OEM unit. Used the OEM JBL electronics. Sounds fantastic now. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

great vehicle, very poor software implementation Bob , 01/10/2018 Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 50 of 51 people found this review helpful i was very impressed with this car. living in oregon, i was not expecting the car to reach it's milage standard (ethanol blend gas) but so far we're averaging about 34mpg combined. on a road trip to CA the milage was more towards 38mpg. the sound system, handling, styling are all great. the only negative, and it's a big one, is their entune software system. it's a "substitute" for apple/android carplay. it just doesn't work. it doesn't remember your phone or password and will randomly shut down. it's time for toyota/lexus to support apple/android carplay and give up on this entune nonsense. reading reviews in the app store will give more than enough info on the subject.

Better than expected ARG1 , 09/17/2018 LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 27 of 27 people found this review helpful The 2018 RAV4 is my 3rd RAV4, 1st hybrid. My 2016 gas xle drove like a sedan with a 27.5 combined mpg. Pretty good handling slow acceleration...just a very reliable car. The 2018 hybrid is giving me a combined 37.5mpg...is pretty quiet and has good exceleration...roomier than the 2016...takes curves well (I live in the Poconos)...the only concern so far is the noise and jolt when the gas engine kicks in after being in electric mode. Update: I now have the car for a year & my initial impression has been correct. I'm averaging about 36mpg city & 34mpg hwy. Traction in snow with the AWD was good with the factory all season Michelins. This car will never win any races...acceleration is adequate for normal driving. The 2018 RAV4 is a reliable family SUV. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

More of everything Michael , 02/14/2018 Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 29 of 30 people found this review helpful The 2018 RAV4 does give you more than you expect without a lot of fluff. While I see some feel the CRV a bit more luxurious, I found it cramped and lacking without the hybrid option. The comparative Lexus NX which does offer a hybrid version suffers from the same feeling of being in a cockpit with an asking price far exceeding the Toyota version. I think its a great choice for those wanting more flexibility than found in a Camry but do not need or want a Highlander size trade up. I do think that black interiors, a common color in the RAV does make it seem dreary and challenging to keep to clean. I happened to get one with a cinnamon interior and think it makes the interior design far more attractive. It looks perfect with the the metallic gray exterior. I have had leather before in my Camry (gray) and have seen it age after only 7 years despite conditioning it regularly; hope the softex has a more extended life. Since its a Limited, would have expected dual power seats but its my only disappointment. Well, one more I guess...CD players have gone too. Did not catch that initially until I went to play one and realize it....I am getting old! Update: solid car, no surprises except the all weather floor mats hard to keep clean and switched to carpet ones. Neither is high quality but carpet is more resilient. Another update: No real issues but I am driving even less due to pandemic. This lack of driving seemed to have contributed to a block in the a/c drain and condensation backed up in the cabin. Would not have noticed except it dripped on my passenger and we both noticed the wet carpets. This required a/c service to clean out lines and replace filters and sanitize carpet to remove mold. Caught early enough but I was told some folks have had cars totaled due to black mold spreading through the cabin,,,,glad we caught it in time. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value