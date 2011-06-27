Estimated values
2019 Lexus IS 300 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,363
|$33,219
|$35,502
|Clean
|$30,798
|$32,613
|$34,840
|Average
|$29,668
|$31,399
|$33,516
|Rough
|$28,538
|$30,186
|$32,193
Estimated values
2019 Lexus IS 300 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,581
|$31,433
|$33,709
|Clean
|$29,048
|$30,859
|$33,080
|Average
|$27,983
|$29,710
|$31,823
|Rough
|$26,917
|$28,562
|$30,567
Estimated values
2019 Lexus IS 300 F SPORT 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,905
|$33,762
|$36,043
|Clean
|$31,330
|$33,145
|$35,372
|Average
|$30,181
|$31,912
|$34,028
|Rough
|$29,031
|$30,678
|$32,684
Estimated values
2019 Lexus IS 300 F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,395
|$35,249
|$37,530
|Clean
|$32,793
|$34,605
|$36,830
|Average
|$31,590
|$33,318
|$35,431
|Rough
|$30,387
|$32,030
|$34,032