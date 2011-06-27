Estimated values
2019 Lexus LS 500 F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$65,862
|$67,761
|$70,110
|Clean
|$64,573
|$66,442
|$68,745
|Average
|$61,997
|$63,804
|$66,013
|Rough
|$59,421
|$61,165
|$63,282
Estimated values
2019 Lexus LS 500 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$59,112
|$60,902
|$63,112
|Clean
|$57,955
|$59,716
|$61,883
|Average
|$55,643
|$57,344
|$59,424
|Rough
|$53,331
|$54,973
|$56,966
Estimated values
2019 Lexus LS 500 F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$64,874
|$66,193
|$67,830
|Clean
|$63,605
|$64,905
|$66,509
|Average
|$61,067
|$62,327
|$63,867
|Rough
|$58,530
|$59,750
|$61,224
Estimated values
2019 Lexus LS 500 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$52,062
|$56,685
|$62,356
|Clean
|$51,044
|$55,581
|$61,142
|Average
|$49,007
|$53,374
|$58,713
|Rough
|$46,971
|$51,167
|$56,284