Estimated values
2018 Lexus IS 300 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,139
|$29,131
|$31,395
|Clean
|$26,474
|$28,407
|$30,599
|Average
|$25,144
|$26,959
|$29,007
|Rough
|$23,814
|$25,512
|$27,416
Estimated values
2018 Lexus IS 300 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,326
|$27,278
|$29,497
|Clean
|$24,705
|$26,600
|$28,749
|Average
|$23,464
|$25,245
|$27,254
|Rough
|$22,223
|$23,890
|$25,759