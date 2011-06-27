Estimated values
2011 Lexus IS 250 C 2dr Convertible (2.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,952
|$13,635
|$15,588
|Clean
|$10,175
|$12,647
|$14,424
|Average
|$8,621
|$10,672
|$12,097
|Rough
|$7,068
|$8,697
|$9,770
Estimated values
2011 Lexus IS 250 C 2dr Convertible (2.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,335
|$12,555
|$14,177
|Clean
|$9,602
|$11,646
|$13,118
|Average
|$8,136
|$9,827
|$11,002
|Rough
|$6,669
|$8,008
|$8,886