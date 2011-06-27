Used 2013 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Consumer Reviews
Crazy about it!
I am averaging 30.2 mpg and just as surprised with the performance of this Hybrid. I spend a lot of time researching six- and seven-passenger SUV's to drive 26,000+ miles per year. I am convinced I made the right choice. The car offers the perfect balance of power/fuel economy, space/size and luxury/utility. The interior of this Limited version is very attractive without seeming opulent or grandiose. I love the car for its comfort and handling but most importantly for the confidence it seems to inspire while driving. It's a sense of feeling at peace.
A 2013 HH bought in 2016
With only 14,680 miles its new to me with all the bells and whistles. Didn't have to give my right arm for it... Smells new. How many hybrid SUVs that can seat 7 and get 27 miles in the city do you know of? The kids love it and super quiet. Updated 2/17/2017, a year later: Wife and kids love it (I bought it for them). super quiet, great sound system, very comfortable and great on gas. Over all averages 25 miles per gallon. Things I've notice: very poor acceleration from a stop and if you punch the gas pedal, sometimes the engines rattles (more me than my wife). Gas mileage improves greatly when coasting or driving under 20 MPH (running on battery). Diving up hills kills your gas mileage considerably (at any speed). If you haven't driven a hybrid, try it, you won't go back to gas only vehicle. Of the four vehicles in our household, the Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited is the choice vehicle to drive.
Love this Hybrid!
I have two active children and we are all tall - this suv fits us all and a bunch of friends, too! The back row seating is full seating, not knees-in-your-chest flooring...they are comfy. Getting in and out of the back row seats is a bit of a struggle, but with spry kids it's nothing to worry about. Love that I get a reliable 24-25 mpg with a varying 22-27 mpg depending on conditions, freeway/street, lead foot, and number of people you are hauling. Excellent cargo hold with back row seats flipped down flat - and you still have space for three people in the back seat!
Great Car, Poor Hybrid Display and Audio Manual
I have had this 2013 Highlander Limited for about 6 weeks and really enjoy it. It has been cold (25-35F) so it takes 3-5 miles of driving to get close to the 28 mpg--but this is acceptable. Handling, smoothness, all features work well together. Very comfortable with nice upright seat position. My only disappointment is that the upgraded JBL audio system does not allow display of any of the hybrid operations or MPG records on the large screen, but only a small display on a small screen. The 2013 owners manual claims to have these great displays--that include minute to minute graphs of MPG. A call to Toyota confirmed the lack of display features and the need to update the manual.
Boring to drive & too expensive for what you get.
I leased a 2013 Highlander Hybrid ("HH") because I wanted a 7-seater SUV to cart around my growing family (and our stuff), without having to refill the gas tank every few days. But I also wanted a performance vehicle with some creature comforts, which would be fun to drive. While the HH delivered on fuel economy (23-26 mpg overall in "ECON" mode), it fell short in all other respects. First off, the premium that Toyota adds to the price of the Highlander for the hybrid model is not offset by the gas savings due to the HH's slightly better fuel economy. The HH is $10,000-$20,000 more expensive than the non-hybrid Highlander (depending on trim), but I can say from experience that I will not save that much in fuel costs by the end of my 3-year lease. If you're looking to save money, you're better off buying a regular Highlander, which delivers only about 3-7 mpg less overall than the hybrid model. When it comes to creature comforts, the HH also failed to deliver. I didn't expect the HH to come with all of the luxury features standard like the BMW and Lexus that I'd previously owned, but Toyota took the nickel-and-diming to the extreme with the HH, even for a non-luxury vehicle brand. The only amenity that came standard on the HH was the power windows and door locks. I had to pay a ton extra for an add-on "package" in order to have a back-up camera (which comes standard in many luxury SUVs), and power front seats. I also purchased the navigation system package, which, sadly, did NOT include an upgraded audio system. Furthermore, the expensive package I purchased did not include a power lift-gate for the rear trunk door, a SmartKey, or automatic climate control, all of which had come standard with my previous cars. In order to get these features, I would've had to add on one or two more expensive packages, and the price for my HH was already close to $50,000 even without these extras. So I declined to purchase these additional packages and ended up regretting it. As a busy mom whose hands are always full, I underestimated how much I would miss having a power lift-gate and SmartKey features. Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, the HH is a really dud to drive. Its performance is uninspired and sluggish, even when it's not being driven in ECON mode. I wasn't expecting sports sedan performance from a 7-seater SUV, but the HH is a snooze to drive, even for a vehicle of its size. It would be one thing if the HH delivered luxury and cushiness in exchange for the loss in performance (as the Lexus RX hybrid SUV does), but unfortunately, Toyota failed to deliver here as well. About the only plus of the HH is that it's a relatively quiet ride due to the hybrid electric engine. Other than that, it feels like just another cheap, mass-produced Toyota car, which is about as exciting as the plain-vanilla Camry. If you're looking for a decent 7-seater SUV that won't break the bank, stick with the regular Highlander. Otherwise, if you can stretch your budget a bit, I'd recommend going for one of the Lexus, Audi, Infiniti or Acura SUV's, which deliver much more bang for your buck in terms of luxury features and/or performance. I can't wait for my lease to be up so I can be rid of my boring Highlander Hybrid! Grade: A solid "C".
