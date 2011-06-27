  1. Home
Used 2017 Toyota Camry Consumer Reviews

So nice I wish I had a longer commute

Mike Miranda, 06/28/2017
SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
27 of 28 people found this review helpful

I've had two used Camry's prior to this one. This is my first brand new Camry and I'm impressed with the quality of the car. I wanted something that was dependable and looked sharp. I will never understand those who say the Camry has a ho hum look when it's obvious most of the other car makers copy the Camry style. The 4 cylinder engine is quiet and responsive. My only complaints are the SE ride is a lot firmer than the LE and too many Camry's only come with a base entertainment system. I had to really search for one with HD and satellite radio with connected navigation. All controls are laid out well and are easy to use. If you've had a Camry before you'll feel right at home. The extra information on the info screen between the tach and speedometer is very handy. Now it's a year later and I must say that I still love the look of the car but after driving the Ford Fusion and Nissan Altima I can see that they provide a little more driving excitement with quick handling and acceleration, not that the Camry is slow at either of these tasks, it just doesn't seem quite as quick. I'll gladly take that trade off given the Camry's much better repair record. I'm going though a bit of Camry withdrawal the last couple of weeks in an attempt to keep my new car looking new. It's in the body shop the wife side swiped it coming out of the driveway causing some minor damage and I compounded the issue when I hit a plastic outdoor chair that was in the middle of the interstate. Both minor, but as I said I'm trying to keep my new car looking new. I find myself wishing for real bumpers on cars that could prevent costly damage in minor bumps. I'm old enough to remember being able to push a car with another car. Something only a fool would attempt today. Overall cars keep getting better and better. My feeling is the Camry is one of the models leading the way. One thing I have noticed is the way controls operate varies greatly from car to car. They all have their own way of doing things so keep that in mind when you go to buy and find the operating style that best suits what you like and expect. I'm accustomed to Toyotas having owned Camrys since 2004. The others are good, just different. But it can be a little unsettling when you get used to things being a certain way.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Somewhat Disappointed

Sohan Gupta, 10/23/2017
XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
33 of 35 people found this review helpful

After having owned two Camrys that I had been happy with, I decided to buy a 2017 Camry XLE without any second thoughts. After driving it for several months I am somewhat disappointed. The ride is worse than the two Camrys I had owned before. The 2017 camry I bought is more noisy and gives a bumpy ride as compared to my old Camry. This is the first time that I feel disappointed with a Camry. I was expecting the new Camry to be improved. I wonder if other Camry buyers have had a similar experience?

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
2017 Camry XLE, Very nice car with poor GPS App

Harry, 09/21/2016
XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
23 of 24 people found this review helpful

Solid, comfortable, quiet, feels like a luxury car. My car does not have integrated GPS. The only GPS app compatible for this car is Scout GPS Link which works poorly. I ignore it and use portable GPS or Google Map in my cell phone.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
fitrst time toyota buyer

p c, 08/21/2016
XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
21 of 23 people found this review helpful

I purchased this 2017 Camry XLE 2 weeks ago. First time owning a Toyota. I opted for the 6 cylinder. So far so good. I will be taking my first long road trip next week, so I will get a better feel of it. But, from what I have experienced so far, the CAMRY XLE is everything as advertised. Maybe after my road trip I will give another review with more detail. Update: the ride is not as smooth as I expected. There is also a lot more road noise than I am used to

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Not bad at all!

Ruben M., 09/10/2016
SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
15 of 16 people found this review helpful

Traded up from a 2009 Camry LE. Everything has been upgraded from since that model. The ride is smoother & quieter, interior much more roomier. infotainment system much better. Very pleased!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
