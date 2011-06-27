  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Camry
  4. Used 1998 Toyota Camry
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 Toyota Camry XLE Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Camry
Overview
See Camry Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.0/518.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque147 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower133 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsOptional
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room43.5 in.
Front hip room54.0 in.
Front shoulder room56.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
Measurements
Length188.5 in.
Curb weight3131 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.1 cu.ft.
Height55.4 in.
Wheel base105.2 in.
Width70.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Ruby Pearl Metallic
  • Sunfire Red Pearl Metallic
  • Antique Sage Pearl Metallic
  • Blue Dusk Pearl Metallic
  • Frosted Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Super White
  • Black
See Camry Inventory

Related Used 1998 Toyota Camry XLE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles