Used 1994 Toyota Camry Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|V6
|Combined MPG
|21
|23
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/26 mpg
|20/27 mpg
|16/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|333.0/481.0 mi.
|370.0/499.5 mi.
|296.0/407.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|23
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|145 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|145 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|203 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|2.2 l
|2.2 l
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|130 hp @ 5400 rpm
|130 hp @ 5400 rpm
|188 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.4 in.
|38.4 in.
|39.2 in.
|Front leg room
|43.5 in.
|43.5 in.
|43.5 in.
|Front hip room
|55.9 in.
|55.9 in.
|55.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|56.8 in.
|56.8 in.
|56.8 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.1 in.
|37.1 in.
|38.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.4 in.
|55.4 in.
|54.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.0 in.
|35.0 in.
|34.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.1 in.
|56.1 in.
|56.1 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|187.8 in.
|187.8 in.
|189.4 in.
|Curb weight
|3131 lbs.
|2932 lbs.
|3406 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.9 cu.ft.
|14.9 cu.ft.
|40.5 cu.ft.
|Height
|55.1 in.
|55.1 in.
|56.3 in.
|Wheel base
|103.1 in.
|103.1 in.
|103.1 in.
|Width
|69.7 in.
|69.7 in.
|69.7 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|no
|no
|75 cu.ft.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
Sponsored cars related to the Camry
Related Used 1994 Toyota Camry info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2010
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2013
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2015
- Used BMW X6 2018
- Used Audi A3 2018
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2010
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback News
- Hyundai Veloster 2019
- 2021 BMW 5 Series News
- 2021 Mazda 3 News
- 2019 3500
- 2021 Toyota Mirai News
- 2020 M4 CS
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2021 Chevrolet Equinox News
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 4Runner
- 2020 Yaris Hatchback
- 2020 86
- 2020 Toyota Corolla
- 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
- 2020 Avalon
- 2020 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Tundra
- Toyota RAV4 2019