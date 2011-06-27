  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Camry
  4. Used 1994 Toyota Camry
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Toyota Camry Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Camry
Overview
See Camry Inventory
See Camry Inventory
See Camry Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Combined MPG212318
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg20/27 mpg16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.0/481.0 mi.370.0/499.5 mi.296.0/407.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG212318
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm145 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm203 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.2 l2.2 l3.0 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5400 rpm130 hp @ 5400 rpm188 hp @ 5200 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.38.4 in.39.2 in.
Front leg room43.5 in.43.5 in.43.5 in.
Front hip room55.9 in.55.9 in.55.9 in.
Front shoulder room56.8 in.56.8 in.56.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.37.1 in.38.8 in.
Rear hip Room55.4 in.55.4 in.54.9 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.35.0 in.34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.56.1 in.56.1 in.
Measurements
Length187.8 in.187.8 in.189.4 in.
Curb weight3131 lbs.2932 lbs.3406 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.14.9 cu.ft.40.5 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.55.1 in.56.3 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.103.1 in.103.1 in.
Width69.7 in.69.7 in.69.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacitynono75 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Night Shadow Pearl
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Silverleaf Metallic
  • Super White
  • Black
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Silver Taupe Metallic
  • Sunfire Red
  • Dark Emerald Pearl
  • Sunfire Red
  • Night Shadow Pearl
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Silver Taupe Metallic
  • Dark Emerald Pearl
  • Super White
  • Black
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Silverleaf Metallic
  • Dark Emerald Pearl
  • Super White
  • Night Shadow Pearl
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Silverleaf Metallic
  • Black
  • Sunfire Red
  • Silver Taupe Metallic
See Camry InventorySee Camry InventorySee Camry Inventory

Related Used 1994 Toyota Camry info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles