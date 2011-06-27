2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Avalon Hybrid Sedan
XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$45,773*
Total Cash Price
$42,675
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$44,875*
Total Cash Price
$41,838
XSE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$61,479*
Total Cash Price
$57,318
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Avalon Hybrid Sedan XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$923
|$956
|$988
|$1,023
|$1,060
|$4,950
|Maintenance
|$44
|$440
|$366
|$956
|$2,573
|$4,379
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$109
|$264
|$386
|$759
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,852
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$2,020
|Financing
|$2,295
|$1,846
|$1,366
|$855
|$309
|$6,671
|Depreciation
|$8,555
|$3,514
|$3,324
|$3,900
|$3,694
|$22,988
|Fuel
|$755
|$777
|$801
|$824
|$850
|$4,007
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,424
|$7,575
|$6,996
|$7,864
|$8,914
|$45,773
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Avalon Hybrid Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$905
|$937
|$969
|$1,003
|$1,039
|$4,853
|Maintenance
|$43
|$431
|$359
|$937
|$2,523
|$4,293
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$107
|$259
|$378
|$744
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,816
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,980
|Financing
|$2,250
|$1,810
|$1,339
|$838
|$303
|$6,540
|Depreciation
|$8,387
|$3,445
|$3,259
|$3,824
|$3,622
|$22,537
|Fuel
|$740
|$762
|$785
|$808
|$833
|$3,928
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,141
|$7,426
|$6,859
|$7,710
|$8,739
|$44,875
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Avalon Hybrid Sedan XSE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,240
|$1,284
|$1,328
|$1,374
|$1,423
|$6,649
|Maintenance
|$59
|$590
|$492
|$1,284
|$3,457
|$5,881
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$147
|$355
|$518
|$1,019
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,488
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,713
|Financing
|$3,083
|$2,480
|$1,834
|$1,148
|$415
|$8,960
|Depreciation
|$11,490
|$4,720
|$4,465
|$5,239
|$4,962
|$30,876
|Fuel
|$1,014
|$1,044
|$1,075
|$1,107
|$1,141
|$5,381
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,373
|$10,174
|$9,397
|$10,563
|$11,972
|$61,479
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 Avalon Hybrid
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Ad
Build Your Avalon Hybrid
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related 2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Yaris
- 2019 86
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- 2020 Toyota Camry
- 2021 Toyota Corolla
- 2020 4Runner
Research Similar Vehicles
- Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid 2020
- 2020 GLC-Class
- Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020
- 2020 Ram 1500
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2019 Optima Hybrid
- Ram 1500 2019