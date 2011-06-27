Used 2014 Toyota 4Runner Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
4Runner SUV
Limited 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$42,930*
Total Cash Price
$30,133
Trail 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$57,661*
Total Cash Price
$40,473
Trail Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$59,344*
Total Cash Price
$41,654
SR5 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$58,081*
Total Cash Price
$40,768
SR5 Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$43,772*
Total Cash Price
$30,724
SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$61,028*
Total Cash Price
$42,836
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$42,088*
Total Cash Price
$29,542
SR5 Premium 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$42,088*
Total Cash Price
$29,542
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 4Runner SUV Limited 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$766
|$789
|$813
|$837
|$862
|$4,068
|Maintenance
|$859
|$349
|$2,323
|$466
|$1,784
|$5,780
|Repairs
|$462
|$536
|$627
|$734
|$856
|$3,215
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,620
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,807
|Financing
|$1,621
|$1,303
|$965
|$604
|$218
|$4,710
|Depreciation
|$5,144
|$2,722
|$2,395
|$2,123
|$1,905
|$14,289
|Fuel
|$1,706
|$1,757
|$1,811
|$1,865
|$1,921
|$9,060
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,178
|$7,503
|$8,980
|$6,676
|$7,593
|$42,930
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 4Runner SUV Trail 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,029
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,158
|$5,464
|Maintenance
|$1,154
|$469
|$3,119
|$626
|$2,396
|$7,764
|Repairs
|$621
|$719
|$843
|$986
|$1,149
|$4,318
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,176
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,428
|Financing
|$2,177
|$1,749
|$1,296
|$811
|$293
|$6,327
|Depreciation
|$6,909
|$3,657
|$3,217
|$2,851
|$2,559
|$19,192
|Fuel
|$2,292
|$2,361
|$2,432
|$2,504
|$2,580
|$12,168
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,356
|$10,078
|$12,061
|$8,967
|$10,198
|$57,661
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 4Runner SUV Trail Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,059
|$1,091
|$1,124
|$1,158
|$1,191
|$5,623
|Maintenance
|$1,187
|$482
|$3,211
|$644
|$2,466
|$7,990
|Repairs
|$639
|$740
|$867
|$1,015
|$1,183
|$4,444
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,239
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,499
|Financing
|$2,240
|$1,801
|$1,334
|$835
|$302
|$6,511
|Depreciation
|$7,111
|$3,763
|$3,311
|$2,934
|$2,634
|$19,753
|Fuel
|$2,359
|$2,429
|$2,503
|$2,577
|$2,655
|$12,524
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,834
|$10,372
|$12,414
|$9,228
|$10,496
|$59,344
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 4Runner SUV SR5 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,036
|$1,068
|$1,100
|$1,133
|$1,166
|$5,503
|Maintenance
|$1,162
|$472
|$3,142
|$631
|$2,414
|$7,820
|Repairs
|$625
|$725
|$849
|$994
|$1,158
|$4,350
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,191
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,445
|Financing
|$2,193
|$1,762
|$1,305
|$817
|$295
|$6,373
|Depreciation
|$6,959
|$3,683
|$3,240
|$2,872
|$2,578
|$19,332
|Fuel
|$2,309
|$2,378
|$2,450
|$2,523
|$2,599
|$12,257
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,476
|$10,151
|$12,150
|$9,032
|$10,273
|$58,081
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 4Runner SUV SR5 Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$781
|$805
|$829
|$854
|$879
|$4,148
|Maintenance
|$876
|$356
|$2,368
|$475
|$1,819
|$5,894
|Repairs
|$471
|$546
|$640
|$749
|$873
|$3,278
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,652
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,843
|Financing
|$1,653
|$1,328
|$984
|$616
|$223
|$4,803
|Depreciation
|$5,245
|$2,776
|$2,442
|$2,164
|$1,943
|$14,569
|Fuel
|$1,740
|$1,792
|$1,846
|$1,901
|$1,958
|$9,237
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,417
|$7,650
|$9,156
|$6,807
|$7,742
|$43,772
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 4Runner SUV SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$1,156
|$1,190
|$1,225
|$5,783
|Maintenance
|$1,221
|$496
|$3,302
|$663
|$2,536
|$8,217
|Repairs
|$657
|$761
|$892
|$1,044
|$1,217
|$4,570
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,303
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$2,569
|Financing
|$2,304
|$1,852
|$1,372
|$858
|$310
|$6,696
|Depreciation
|$7,312
|$3,870
|$3,405
|$3,017
|$2,709
|$20,313
|Fuel
|$2,426
|$2,498
|$2,574
|$2,651
|$2,730
|$12,879
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,312
|$10,666
|$12,766
|$9,490
|$10,794
|$61,028
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 4Runner SUV Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$751
|$774
|$797
|$821
|$845
|$3,988
|Maintenance
|$842
|$342
|$2,277
|$457
|$1,749
|$5,667
|Repairs
|$453
|$525
|$615
|$720
|$839
|$3,152
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,588
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,772
|Financing
|$1,589
|$1,277
|$946
|$592
|$214
|$4,618
|Depreciation
|$5,043
|$2,669
|$2,348
|$2,081
|$1,868
|$14,009
|Fuel
|$1,673
|$1,723
|$1,775
|$1,828
|$1,883
|$8,882
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,939
|$7,356
|$8,804
|$6,545
|$7,444
|$42,088
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 4Runner SUV SR5 Premium 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$751
|$774
|$797
|$821
|$845
|$3,988
|Maintenance
|$842
|$342
|$2,277
|$457
|$1,749
|$5,667
|Repairs
|$453
|$525
|$615
|$720
|$839
|$3,152
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,588
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,772
|Financing
|$1,589
|$1,277
|$946
|$592
|$214
|$4,618
|Depreciation
|$5,043
|$2,669
|$2,348
|$2,081
|$1,868
|$14,009
|Fuel
|$1,673
|$1,723
|$1,775
|$1,828
|$1,883
|$8,882
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,939
|$7,356
|$8,804
|$6,545
|$7,444
|$42,088
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 4Runner
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Toyota 4Runner in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2014 Toyota 4Runner info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019