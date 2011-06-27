Used 1994 Suzuki Samurai SUV Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
1994 Samurai
3.0
1 reviews
Good commuter!

TA2UDEMETAL, 12/18/2007
I use this vehicle for a work truck to commute to work 15 miles one way. It's very reliable and easy to work on for regular maintenance. Damn thing just goes and goes, without sticker shock at the gas pump. Can't wait to take it off-road and see what tight spots it can navigate.

