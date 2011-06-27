Used 2010 Suzuki Equator Consumer Reviews
I love my new Equator!
I never thought I would ever own a truck other than a Toyota but after 20+ years here I am, the very happy and satisfied owner of a Suzuki Equator. I did serious research on this purchase as it was my first new vehicle purchase and it came down to the Equator and the Tacoma. Toyota did not seem to care if they sold the Tacoma to me, no incentives and the frame design is really sad compared to my old Toyota. So I went with the Equator which is rugged, durable, high quality, and well thought out and executed. Course I have only had it a few months and any new vehicle is a good thing. Still, I am really happy with this truck which sees lots of hunting trip use. Well done, Suzuki!
Great Value - Hard Find
I searched locally, state-wide, and the internet. Finally, I found a dealer that would actually work for me to find the vehicle I wanted 250 miles away! Sales guy, was the best. I needed an extended-cab that was 4WD. Just not that into a 4-door pickup truck. The truck almost rides like a car. 17" wheels give you that extra height to get a good look down the road and the noise is low. Plenty of reserve power, CD player sounds phenomenal, cruise control is at your right hand thumb on the steering wheel and braking is smooth. The seats are comfortable. Holds the corners very well. Love the spray-on bed-liner and the tie-down rail system. A Nissan with a Suzuki warranty. Love it!
Great little/big truck
I just bought this truck and love it. Comparable to any truck in this category, except way better price and warranty. I am looking forward to putting this truck through its paces and to see how it will hold up. Will update in a year after i use it and abuse it the way a truck is supposed to be treated.
So Far So Good
Great little truck. No problems and paid much less that I thought. I guess I need to do this again in a year or two.
