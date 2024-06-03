Skip to main content
SUVs With Panoramic Sunroofs

Panoramic sunroofs make SUVs feel more open and spacious

    Reviews Editor
    Dan spent many years covering the go-fast, look-good, get-loud corners of the automotive universe. First, he served as editor of enthusiast magazines AutoSound and Honda Tuning, then as executive editor at SEMA News, the publishing arm of the trade group that produces the annual SEMA Show (yes, that show). As a contributor to Edmunds, he now likes to keep the volume low and the speed limit legal, providing expert car-shopping advice to drivers looking for the perfect match.

There are nearly 170 different SUVs on sale in the U.S. today, and more than half offer a panoramic sunroof. Once an optional feature typically limited to luxury brands like BMW and Mercedes-Benz, the panoramic sunroof has filtered as far down into the compact SUV lineups of mainstream brands like Hyundai and Chevrolet. It's more uncommon to find an SUV now that doesn't offer a substantial piece of glass overhead than one that does. And why not? In one broad stroke, panoramic sunroofs add more light and perceived space into an SUV's cabin, an effect that feels even more pronounced in compact and midsize SUVs. Most also offer a sliding or opening panel above the front passengers, useful for allowing fresh air to circulate inside or quickly venting hot air in a car that's been sitting in the sun. Far from the luxury feature it once was, the panoramic sunroof is almost an essential item for today's SUV buyer.

What is a panoramic sunroof?

There's no standard industry-wide definition for what constitutes a panoramic sunroof, but it's broadly understood as a glass roof panel that spans the first two rows of an SUV or passenger car. While the humble sunroof has been around since the 1930s, first as a removable portion of the roof, then as a roof panel that opened and slid forward and back, today's glass panels might more accurately be called "moonroofs," or glass panels integrated into the metal roof structure that allows sunlight in through dark, tinted film. Sunroof and moonroof are used interchangeably today — at Edmunds, we default to "sunroof" in our reviews — but the relatively new panoramic sunroof is one that most people recognize as a long glass roof panel that allows a "panoramic" view of the sky above.

Why choose a panoramic sunroof?

A panoramic sunroof is about the closest you can get to making your SUV a convertible. It allows in light during the day, offers stargazing at night, and generally makes an SUV's cabin feel open and airier. Most of today's sunroof glass is treated with film or coating that blocks infrared light and reduces the sun's penetrating heat inside the cabin. Many offer a sliding partition that lets air rushing over the roof to circulate inside the cabin. Some panoramic sunroofs are fixed into the roof structure and cannot be opened. Brands, such as Land Rover, offer a choice of fixed or sliding roofs. The preference is personal. Depending on where you live, you may rarely — or never — want hot or cold air rushing into the cabin, making a fixed roof a better choice.

Most panoramic sunroofs also offer a panel or blind — sometimes a plastic panel wrapped like the headliner or a sliding mesh screen — to keep the sun and sky out when you don't want it. Newer technology, largely limited to luxury models, involves electrochromic shading, which can turn clear or opaque when an electrical charge is applied to material embedded in the glass. This high-tech substitute eliminates the need for bulkier physical blinds and shades and lends a sleeker, more low-profile look.

With the extra light, sense of space, and the option to circulate air, a panoramic sunroof seems like an easy choice. But there are some compromises. Panoramic roofs are heavy, often adding between 150 and 200 pounds with the combined weight of the glass, frame, motor and sliding mechanism. This may sound inconsequential, but it's roughly the weight of an extra passenger, which can sap some fuel economy. Although negligible in the long run, it's something to keep in mind.

All that extra weight is also concentrated at the top of the car's center of gravity, which can affect handling. This may be more of a concern for coupes and sport sedans, where the extra weight can be felt in fast curves and corners. (There's a reason why most amateur racers opt for cars without sunroofs for their track driving.) In most SUVs, the extra top-heaviness won't be noticeable.

A more practical concern is the sacrifice in headroom. Panoramic sunroofs and their components are bulky and consume space in the roof structure. You typically lose an inch or more of headroom by opting for a sunroof. The Hyundai Santa Fe offers 41.1 inches of headroom without its panoramic sunroof. Adding the glass reduces that by 0.9 inch in the front row and 1 inch in the second row. In the Chevrolet Traverse, there's 42.6 inches of front-row headroom without the sunroof and almost 2 inches less with one. In the second row, there's also about 2 inches less. These shouldn't be deal-breaking compromises, but something for taller drivers and passengers to keep in mind and test-fit at a local dealer.

Top SUVs with panoramic sunroofs

With nearly 200 SUVs on sale today, and more than half offering a panoramic sunroof, listing all would make an unwieldy and not particularly useful list. If an SUV is on your list and it's a relatively high-volume model, it's a safe bet you'll find a panoramic sunroof in its trim structure. Here we've listed the top SUVs, according to Edmunds' rankings, in various categories — subcompact to full-size three-row behemoths — that offer a panoramic sunroof, and what it'll cost you.

Edmunds' top 10 picks

1: Volkswagen Taos

With ample modern tech and safety features packed into its subcompact frame, the Taos is one of today's most well-rounded small SUVs. A power-tilting and sliding panoramic sunroof is available starting with the SE Black trim ($31,790, including destination).

2: Mazda CX-50

Comfortable, spacious and well appointed, the Mazda CX-50 builds on the legacy of the more street-styled (and still available) CX-5 with rugged looks, standard all-wheel drive, taller ground clearance, and an ability to travel a little farther up the trail than the CX-5. A power-sliding panoramic sunroof with one-touch open/close feature comes standard on the 2.5 S Premium trim, starting at $35,870.

3: Jeep Grand Cherokee

Neither the Honda Passport — our top-rated midsize SUV pick — nor the Subaru Outback runner-up offers a panoramic sunroof. But the Jeep Grand Cherokee does. It ties the Outback in our rankings and remains an iconic SUV with its expert blend of modest luxury and off-road swagger. Getting one with a panoramic sunroof turns into a pricey affair, though. It's a $2,515 option starting with the midtier Limited trim level, lifting the total price to $48,215.

4: GMC Yukon/Chevrolet Suburban/Ford Expedition

It's a three-way tie in the battle of behemoths in our rankings. If you want a panoramic sunroof with the GMC Yukon, it's available starting with the SLT trim, bundled with the Premium package ($3,630) for a total of $78,800. The Suburban offers a pano roof starting with the LT trim (one grade above the base LS trim) as a $1,500 option and a final price of $71,195. The Expedition's XLT trim level (also one above the base trim XL) offers an optional "panoramic vista" roof as a $1,475 option. The only catch is that it requires another pricey options package and brings the grand total to $68,000. It is still cheaper than the GMC or Chevy, however.

5: Kia Sorento

Combining comfort, quality and practicality, the Sorento is our top pick for a three-row compact SUV. While third-row passengers don't get a clear sky directly overhead, they can still enjoy the open feel offered by the optional panoramic sunroof package, available for $1,300 starting with the S trim (for a grand total of $37,065). Bonus: The optional sunroof package also adds ambient interior LED lighting.

6: Hyundai Palisade

The Kia Telluride is our top pick for a midsize three-row SUV, but the Hyundai Palisade is one-tenth of a point behind it in our rankings. We'll shine a light on the Palisade here since, like the Telluride, it offers ample room, generous standard features and tech, and upscale interior design and materials. The Palisade (and Telluride) makes the list on a technicality, though. The Palisade and its corporate sibling offer dual sunroofs rather than a "single" panoramic roof. The effect is the same, with views overhead for both front and middle rows, but a wide, prominent center crossbar interrupts the presentation. The dual roofs only come on the Limited trim or above, with a starting price of $49,345. If the Palisade doesn't do it for you, its cross-brand Telluride counterpart is a fine alternative and costs a bit less too.

7: Genesis GV70

The GV70 is fast, comfortable, stylish and practical. Loaded with tech, safety and interior comforts, the GV70 is an unmatched value and our top pick among small luxury SUVs. A panoramic sunroof comes with the 2.5T Select trim, one step above the base, for a total of $49,500.

8: Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

One of the best luxury SUVs on sale today, the GLE combines outstanding build quality and comfort, a variety of powertrains (including a new plug-in hybrid option), and innovative infotainment and safety tech. The GLE comes standard with a regular sunroof over the first row, but if you want the panoramic variety, it adds $1,500 to the total, landing at $64,960.

9: Audi Q7

The Q7's lush interior, smooth performance, and sophisticated tech features make it our top choice for a three-row luxury SUV. It comes standard with a panoramic sunroof on its Premium base trim, one of the few brands to bundle the feature at the entry level. At $61,695, the Q7 is also one of the best luxury values available, especially for a three-row family SUV.

10: Lincoln Navigator

While the Mercedes-Benz GLS tops our list of large luxury SUVs, we'll refer you back to our GLE entry; the GLS is all that and more. It also comes standard with a panoramic sunroof. Instead we'll look at the runner-up Navigator, just two-tenths of a point behind the Mercedes. The Navigator sacrifices little, generating plenty of power for hauling people and cargo or towing heavy loads. Ample advanced driving aids also enhance its appeal. A panoramic sunroof with power sunshade is available for its base Premiere trim, bundled in the Navigator Plus Exterior package ($1,895). This package also adds 22-inch wheels and deployable side running boards for $87,800.

Dan Frioby

