Quietest SUVs of 2024

Quiet SUVs make for better SUVs, and these are the quietest we've tested in recent years. But before we get into our list, it's important to talk about how we measure cabin noise and what actual decibel numbers mean, because it's not as simple as you'd think.

First, our cabin noise test is conducted at 70 mph with the microphone placed in as close to the same point in the vehicle as possible, because that makes a huge difference. Next, decibels don't increase in a linear fashion. They increase logarithmically, so going from 10 dB to 20 dB doesn't mean it's twice as loud. It's 10 times louder. Thirty dB is 100 times louder and 40 dB would be 1,000 times louder. So while our measured numbers seem close together, the difference in cabin volume between the quietest and the loudest is significant.

Here are the best-performing SUVs on sale in 2024, listed in order from loudest to quietest.

2024 Kia Telluride SX: 60 dB