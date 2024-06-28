Best SUVs for Dogs

Some dog owners take their pets everywhere with them. Their four-legged companions jump into their cars whenever they go to the store to grab milk, swing through the drive-thru, or pick up the dry cleaning. Others might take their dogs on long hikes through the woods, getting them wet, muddy and stinky before loading them back in the car. If you're one of these dog owners or are preparing to welcome a pet into your life, ensuring that your vehicle can provide a safe and comfortable environment for your dog is essential. Whether your furry friend is large or small, drooly, muddy or smelly, having the right SUV can make all the difference. Here are some of the best SUVs currently available to cater to your pet-friendly needs.