Used 2018 Subaru WRX Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 WRX
5(80%)4(10%)3(5%)2(0%)1(5%)
4.6
20 reviews
List Price Range
$24,036 - $35,495
Used WRX for Sale
Treat yourself

Michael Kelly, 02/14/2018
4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

Great fun at a reasonable price. Not a sports car, but handles well. Very capable in ALL weather. I put 290,000 miles on my '02 with no engine work. This is my third WRX, it has 26,000 miles on it after just over a year of ownership. I've driven it in two ice and snow storms this winter and it has been very stable.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Value buy! What do you compare the WRX against?

Dominic, 01/16/2018
Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

All the comparisons are against 2 wheel drive cars, and many are front wheel drive. If you want all wheel drive, great handling, and good engine performance..look around. You are now comparing against Audi, BMW, and a couple of domestic models, and they will be much more money to get the same feature set. Better quality interior materials? yes. But for a great driving experience this is a great car, and an even better one for the price!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
NO CONS!

Kevin, 01/30/2018
Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
19 of 23 people found this review helpful

I came from a 2017 VW GTI, which was totaled recently. While i loved that car.. the 2018 WRX is in a whole different league. The handling is magnificent on turns and curves. The acceleration is fun and solid. Yes, the road noise is *slightly* louder than other vehicles, but I doubt anyone interested in buying an AWD, 270HP car that isn't a luxury brand is extremely interested in a purely silent cabin. I'm sensitive to noise and it's fine for me. Love this car and finally do not have any buyers remorse or looking longingly at other cars. Go take it for a test drive and push it!

The Best WRX yet

Vlad, 07/29/2017
Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
14 of 17 people found this review helpful

I drove 2018 WRX Premium with Performance package. Outstanding! This car handles like a king and the RECARO seats deliver great support and firmness. Shifting is precise and steering gives you a great feedback. I would recommend to test drive different trims and packages before you make your decision. Now Subaru has a car for every driver

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
2018 WRX Premium: 12K

Aaron, 10/27/2018
Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Pros: Exterior appearance and design is appealing; performance is reasonable given the displacement; suspension is stiff and responsive; interior design is appealing; sporty comfortable for a rally type vehicle. Cons: Interior rattles from rear deck lid no revision on the part so you'll have to deal with this on your own; door panel rattle and no revision for this issue; quality of the sound system is disappointing even with speaker upgrades; rear brake/wheel rattles at 0 miles that the dealer still cannot pin-point; and the most frustrating is knocking/ loose sounding of front strut; I've had both front struts warranty out at 5K and only temporarily fixed the issue. Thus again, no revision on the struts so your stuck with it out go aftermarket performance, Overall: It's reasonable car based on its performance and appearance, but significant corners have been cut on quality initiatives. For a vehicle that has supposed to have performance suspension to experience strut failures at 5K is absolutely unacceptable. Subaru design engineers and supplier of the struts should had developed a revision for this issue long ago. I'll most likely drive the vehicle a few more years, but unfortunately quite possibly my first and last Subaru.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
