Used 2018 Subaru WRX Consumer Reviews

Treat yourself Michael Kelly , 02/14/2018 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Great fun at a reasonable price. Not a sports car, but handles well. Very capable in ALL weather. I put 290,000 miles on my '02 with no engine work. This is my third WRX, it has 26,000 miles on it after just over a year of ownership. I've driven it in two ice and snow storms this winter and it has been very stable. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Value buy! What do you compare the WRX against? Dominic , 01/16/2018 Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful All the comparisons are against 2 wheel drive cars, and many are front wheel drive. If you want all wheel drive, great handling, and good engine performance..look around. You are now comparing against Audi, BMW, and a couple of domestic models, and they will be much more money to get the same feature set. Better quality interior materials? yes. But for a great driving experience this is a great car, and an even better one for the price! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

NO CONS! Kevin , 01/30/2018 Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 19 of 23 people found this review helpful I came from a 2017 VW GTI, which was totaled recently. While i loved that car.. the 2018 WRX is in a whole different league. The handling is magnificent on turns and curves. The acceleration is fun and solid. Yes, the road noise is *slightly* louder than other vehicles, but I doubt anyone interested in buying an AWD, 270HP car that isn't a luxury brand is extremely interested in a purely silent cabin. I'm sensitive to noise and it's fine for me. Love this car and finally do not have any buyers remorse or looking longingly at other cars. Go take it for a test drive and push it!

The Best WRX yet Vlad , 07/29/2017 Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 14 of 17 people found this review helpful I drove 2018 WRX Premium with Performance package. Outstanding! This car handles like a king and the RECARO seats deliver great support and firmness. Shifting is precise and steering gives you a great feedback. I would recommend to test drive different trims and packages before you make your decision. Now Subaru has a car for every driver Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort