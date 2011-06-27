Used 2005 Subaru Baja Consumer Reviews
JUST got it paid for :( !
I have mixed feeling about my Suby. I have had a few problems but nothing prepared me for this: at 71K, I'm replacing the turbo!! JOY! To the tune of $1800. This despite babying it with regular maintenance. I am thoroughly disgusted that the first foreign car I've bought in years is less dependable than my Jeeps and Durangos. I purchased this car for its reliability and planned to drive it 200K. What a rip!
Perfect match for my active lifestyle
Bought my turbo baja with 56k on it, and racked up 10k in 6 months. While there is both positive and negative attitude about it, the turbo baja matches my lifestyle perfectly. It excels in Back country roads, carrying kayak, mtn bikes, and occasional landscaping items. Performance and handling excel that of a true truck. I love trucks, but I love my baja better. Downsides: Get the Bed ext. Turbo lag and reluctant downshifts sap power. But once you get going, your gone. Frequent oil changes: every 3,000 miles for turbos. My ABS unit somehow decided to fail. It will cost $1200 to replace, dealership unsure what caused the failure. Otherwise, this subie matches my lifestyle and driving habits
so far....REALLY FUN!!
I bought this car 2 months ago with 87k on it, and have been loving it!! with a 50 mile commute each way to work, its quiet & very comfortable. i've done some light off-roading and have no complaints. my fiancee prefers to take the subie when ever we go anywhere together. no complaints on the 25 mpg. off line acceleration could be better, and the steering column could be a little longer (im tall and have to reach a bit) Overall it beats the pants off the 2001 neon i traded in on it!!! so far this is the best looking, 2nd best performing (1998 pontiac grand prix gt was faster) i have owned. I really love this vehicle!
Bummed about my Baja baby
It was initially love @ 1st site but bloom soon faded. 1st issue, dash panels around A/C controls started peeling upon touch, never replaced. Bad experiences w/dealership caused me to go to another Subaru dlr serv. dept when brake problems began & driver window wouldn't close tightly. Was asked if car had been in accident because bolts were missing on one side @ brake apparatus. While under warranty, brakes were worked on @ least 3 times. No permanent resolution on brakes or ANY other issues I ever presented. Extended wrnty doesn't cover brakes & I'm still having problems. Told my family to have car fully inspected if accident occurs due to brake issue - and sue the pants off of Subaru!
excellent work truck
290,000 miles in 5.5 yrs. 90% of the time with a generator and tools in the back. Minimal maintenance, record of 220,000 miles before 1st belt change. AWD with FL rain, wonderful! 24 mpg with full load. Very satisfied. A little worried about inevitable future maintenance due to mileage.
