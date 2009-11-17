Used 2005 Subaru Baja for Sale Near Me
17 listings
- 238,634 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,990$1,122 Below Market
- 155,526 miles4 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,999
- 124,313 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,500
- 198,438 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,690
- 143,807 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
- 123,100 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,924
- 121,876 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
- 111,391 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,950
- 82,782 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
- 170,000 miles3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999
- 89,130 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,450
- 132,394 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$9,674$827 Below Market
- 139,692 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,876
- 260,424 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,834
- 124,346 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,200
- 179,000 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,900
- 166,861 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,999
Consumer Reviews for the Subaru Baja
SManning,11/17/2009
I have mixed feeling about my Suby. I have had a few problems but nothing prepared me for this: at 71K, I'm replacing the turbo!! JOY! To the tune of $1800. This despite babying it with regular maintenance. I am thoroughly disgusted that the first foreign car I've bought in years is less dependable than my Jeeps and Durangos. I purchased this car for its reliability and planned to drive it 200K. What a rip!
