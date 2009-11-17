Used 2005 Subaru Baja for Sale Near Me

  • 2005 Subaru Baja Sport in Silver
    used

    2005 Subaru Baja Sport

    238,634 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,990

    $1,122 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Subaru Baja Turbo in Red
    used

    2005 Subaru Baja Turbo

    155,526 miles
    4 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,999

    Details
  • 2005 Subaru Baja Sport in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Subaru Baja Sport

    124,313 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,500

    Details
  • 2005 Subaru Baja Sport in Black
    used

    2005 Subaru Baja Sport

    198,438 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,690

    Details
  • 2006 Subaru Baja Sport in Black
    used

    2006 Subaru Baja Sport

    143,807 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2006 Subaru Baja Sport in Silver
    used

    2006 Subaru Baja Sport

    123,100 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,924

    Details
  • 2006 Subaru Baja Sport in Light Blue
    used

    2006 Subaru Baja Sport

    121,876 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2006 Subaru Baja Sport in Light Blue
    used

    2006 Subaru Baja Sport

    111,391 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,950

    Details
  • 2004 Subaru Baja Turbo in Silver
    used

    2004 Subaru Baja Turbo

    82,782 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2006 Subaru Baja Sport in Light Blue
    used

    2006 Subaru Baja Sport

    170,000 miles
    3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2003 Subaru Baja in Yellow
    used

    2003 Subaru Baja

    89,130 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,450

    Details
  • 2003 Subaru Baja in Dark Red
    used

    2003 Subaru Baja

    132,394 miles
    Title issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,674

    $827 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Subaru Baja Sport in Yellow
    used

    2003 Subaru Baja Sport

    139,692 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,876

    Details
  • 2003 Subaru Baja in Silver
    used

    2003 Subaru Baja

    260,424 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,834

    Details
  • 2003 Subaru Baja in Yellow
    used

    2003 Subaru Baja

    124,346 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,200

    Details
  • 2003 Subaru Baja in Dark Red
    used

    2003 Subaru Baja

    179,000 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,900

    Details
  • 2003 Subaru Baja in Silver
    used

    2003 Subaru Baja

    166,861 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,999

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Subaru Baja

Read recent reviews for the Subaru Baja
Overall Consumer Rating
4.656 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 56 reviews
  • 5
    (79%)
  • 4
    (16%)
  • 2
    (2%)
  • 1
    (4%)
JUST got it paid for :( !
SManning,11/17/2009
I have mixed feeling about my Suby. I have had a few problems but nothing prepared me for this: at 71K, I'm replacing the turbo!! JOY! To the tune of $1800. This despite babying it with regular maintenance. I am thoroughly disgusted that the first foreign car I've bought in years is less dependable than my Jeeps and Durangos. I purchased this car for its reliability and planned to drive it 200K. What a rip!
Report abuse
