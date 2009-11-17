Used 2005 Subaru Baja for Sale Near Me

Maximum Auto Search - Englewood / Colorado

Beautiful 2005 Subaru Baja Turbo, finished in Garnet Red Pearl over a Black Fabric interior.Very Clean Colorado Vehicle with good tires wrapping 16 inch alloy wheels.- Moonroof- Power windows, mirrors, locks with keyless entry, AC, cruise control- Fantastic Sound System with Radio, CD, and AUX inputs.A solid turbocharged 2.5L boxer 4 cylinder engine and 4 speed automatic transmission push power to all 4 wheels with legendary Subaru AWD, ensuring you get there, in all weather conditions, safely and comfortably.This beautiful, capable and comfortable AWD pickup won't be here long.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 4 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Subaru Baja Turbo with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4S4BT63CX55102470

Stock: 12994A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-24-2020