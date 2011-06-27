  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(56)
2005 Subaru Baja Review

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable ride, stable handling, turbo model's peppy performance, convenience of an open bed, unlikely to be lost in a parking lot.
  • Midgate's glass isn't removable, limited towing and hauling capability.
List Price Range
$6,995 - $7,995
Edmunds' Expert Review

An interesting car-and-pickup blend that comes up a bit short in outright functionality.

2005 Highlights

New features this year include a 12-volt power outlet in the console, a net pocket on the rear seat back and pre-wiring for roof-mounted rally lights. The leather package now includes a hard bed cover.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Subaru Baja.

5(78%)
4(16%)
3(0%)
2(2%)
1(4%)
4.6
56 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

JUST got it paid for :( !
SManning,11/17/2009
I have mixed feeling about my Suby. I have had a few problems but nothing prepared me for this: at 71K, I'm replacing the turbo!! JOY! To the tune of $1800. This despite babying it with regular maintenance. I am thoroughly disgusted that the first foreign car I've bought in years is less dependable than my Jeeps and Durangos. I purchased this car for its reliability and planned to drive it 200K. What a rip!
Perfect match for my active lifestyle
Mike Custodio,08/08/2010
Bought my turbo baja with 56k on it, and racked up 10k in 6 months. While there is both positive and negative attitude about it, the turbo baja matches my lifestyle perfectly. It excels in Back country roads, carrying kayak, mtn bikes, and occasional landscaping items. Performance and handling excel that of a true truck. I love trucks, but I love my baja better. Downsides: Get the Bed ext. Turbo lag and reluctant downshifts sap power. But once you get going, your gone. Frequent oil changes: every 3,000 miles for turbos. My ABS unit somehow decided to fail. It will cost $1200 to replace, dealership unsure what caused the failure. Otherwise, this subie matches my lifestyle and driving habits
excellent work truck
FL inspectors,08/04/2010
290,000 miles in 5.5 yrs. 90% of the time with a generator and tools in the back. Minimal maintenance, record of 220,000 miles before 1st belt change. AWD with FL rain, wonderful! 24 mpg with full load. Very satisfied. A little worried about inevitable future maintenance due to mileage.
so far....REALLY FUN!!
evillabrat69,08/09/2011
I bought this car 2 months ago with 87k on it, and have been loving it!! with a 50 mile commute each way to work, its quiet & very comfortable. i've done some light off-roading and have no complaints. my fiancee prefers to take the subie when ever we go anywhere together. no complaints on the 25 mpg. off line acceleration could be better, and the steering column could be a little longer (im tall and have to reach a bit) Overall it beats the pants off the 2001 neon i traded in on it!!! so far this is the best looking, 2nd best performing (1998 pontiac grand prix gt was faster) i have owned. I really love this vehicle!
See all 56 reviews of the 2005 Subaru Baja
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
165 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 5600 rpm
More about the 2005 Subaru Baja

Used 2005 Subaru Baja Overview

The Used 2005 Subaru Baja is offered in the following submodels: Baja Crew Cab. Available styles include Turbo AWD 4dr Crew Cab (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M), Sport AWD 4dr Crew Cab (2.5L 4cyl 5M), Turbo AWD 4dr Crew Cab (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A), Sport AWD 4dr Crew Cab (2.5L 4cyl 4A), and Turbo AWD 4dr Crew Cab w/Leather Package (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Subaru Baja?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 Subaru Baja trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 Subaru Baja Turbo is priced between $6,995 and$7,995 with odometer readings between 193100 and244892 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Subaru Bajas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Subaru Baja for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2005 Bajas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,995 and mileage as low as 193100 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Subaru Baja.

