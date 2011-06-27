2005 Subaru Baja Review
Pros & Cons
- Comfortable ride, stable handling, turbo model's peppy performance, convenience of an open bed, unlikely to be lost in a parking lot.
- Midgate's glass isn't removable, limited towing and hauling capability.
Other years
List Price Range
$6,995 - $7,995
Edmunds' Expert Review
An interesting car-and-pickup blend that comes up a bit short in outright functionality.
2005 Highlights
New features this year include a 12-volt power outlet in the console, a net pocket on the rear seat back and pre-wiring for roof-mounted rally lights. The leather package now includes a hard bed cover.
Most helpful consumer reviews
SManning,11/17/2009
I have mixed feeling about my Suby. I have had a few problems but nothing prepared me for this: at 71K, I'm replacing the turbo!! JOY! To the tune of $1800. This despite babying it with regular maintenance. I am thoroughly disgusted that the first foreign car I've bought in years is less dependable than my Jeeps and Durangos. I purchased this car for its reliability and planned to drive it 200K. What a rip!
Mike Custodio,08/08/2010
Bought my turbo baja with 56k on it, and racked up 10k in 6 months. While there is both positive and negative attitude about it, the turbo baja matches my lifestyle perfectly. It excels in Back country roads, carrying kayak, mtn bikes, and occasional landscaping items. Performance and handling excel that of a true truck. I love trucks, but I love my baja better. Downsides: Get the Bed ext. Turbo lag and reluctant downshifts sap power. But once you get going, your gone. Frequent oil changes: every 3,000 miles for turbos. My ABS unit somehow decided to fail. It will cost $1200 to replace, dealership unsure what caused the failure. Otherwise, this subie matches my lifestyle and driving habits
FL inspectors,08/04/2010
290,000 miles in 5.5 yrs. 90% of the time with a generator and tools in the back. Minimal maintenance, record of 220,000 miles before 1st belt change. AWD with FL rain, wonderful! 24 mpg with full load. Very satisfied. A little worried about inevitable future maintenance due to mileage.
evillabrat69,08/09/2011
I bought this car 2 months ago with 87k on it, and have been loving it!! with a 50 mile commute each way to work, its quiet & very comfortable. i've done some light off-roading and have no complaints. my fiancee prefers to take the subie when ever we go anywhere together. no complaints on the 25 mpg. off line acceleration could be better, and the steering column could be a little longer (im tall and have to reach a bit) Overall it beats the pants off the 2001 neon i traded in on it!!! so far this is the best looking, 2nd best performing (1998 pontiac grand prix gt was faster) i have owned. I really love this vehicle!
Features & Specs
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
165 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 5600 rpm
