I bought this car 2 months ago with 87k on it, and have been loving it!! with a 50 mile commute each way to work, its quiet & very comfortable. i've done some light off-roading and have no complaints. my fiancee prefers to take the subie when ever we go anywhere together. no complaints on the 25 mpg. off line acceleration could be better, and the steering column could be a little longer (im tall and have to reach a bit) Overall it beats the pants off the 2001 neon i traded in on it!!! so far this is the best looking, 2nd best performing (1998 pontiac grand prix gt was faster) i have owned. I really love this vehicle!

