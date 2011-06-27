Used 2016 smart fortwo Consumer Reviews

Tiny Car with a Great Heart William Strange , 10/02/2016 passion 2dr Hatchback (.9L 3cyl Turbo 5M) 26 of 26 people found this review helpful This is my second Smart, my first was a 2008 Passion. I had it for 8 years and when I traded it in it had 195,000 miles. The only parts I ever replaced were normal maintenance parts, (front brake shoes, plugs and tires. I've had my 2016 Passion for about a week and the upgrades are amazing. I little more room inside, definitely pepper, transmission shifts much more smoothly, and the electric power steering is great. The power increase with the Turbo is really noticeable. I live in southern West Virginia and I64 on my way to Beckley, WV there is a 5 mile 9% grade that most cars can not keep up to the speed limit of 70, but my Smart handles it ease; it doesn't even breath hard. Love it all the way. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Not just a city car RLLets , 09/03/2017 passion 2dr Hatchback (.9L 3cyl Turbo 5M) 23 of 23 people found this review helpful - for the size car it's very roomy, feels like a full size car - for the size car there's good storage space in back - cute outside look and shape - unusual and fun inside decor - although marketed as city car, it does great on the highway - very bad turbo lag however it has great acceleration - turbo lag is a danger in situations where one is depending on smooth instantaneous acceleration like merging from a stop or starting on a curve - drives at highway speed (70+) like a full size car - good power, doesn't downshift going up hill as much as big car - excellent cruise control, hardly ever shifts to maintain speed - U turns are amazing and too fun - parking is so easy, fits in very small places - insurance cost is very high, higher than any other vehicle I have including a 37' motorhome - although it appears to be a full size car from front and rear, driver must keep the small size in mind at all times - brakes are good but don't come on smoothly - constant road noise is a problem if one is irritable otherwise can be ignored or tuned out - good ride on smooth pavement but rough ride on rough road like a one ton pickup The Edmunds editor did a lousy job of summarizing the review. Here is my summary: Best Features - Maneuverability - Acceleration - Shifting - Highway driving - Cabin space - Fuel economy Worst Features - Turbo lag - Road noise - Ride on rough surfaces - Insurance cost Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Upgrade From 2012 Simply Blue , 03/13/2017 prime 2dr Hatchback (.9L 3cyl Turbo 5M) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful *Update 2018: I still love this car. There have been no maintenance issues, and it has been fun and reliable to drive. Since first writing this review, one of my best friends and a family member bought smart cars as well. They liked my car so much that they wanted their own! I originally had a 2012 Smart Fortwo Pure, which was a great little car but with some very notable downsides. To name a few, the old transmission was less than great, it was a tad cramped and the Pure in particular lacked some modern car features that I would have liked. After hearing about the new transmission, cross-wind control and other slew of upgrades, I decided to check out the 2016. A year later, I couldn't be happier with my purchase. I always loved the size and city maneuverability of the Smart Car, but now that comes with a much more substantial vehicle. I purchased the automatic 6-speed dual clutch transmission, and though I would not call any Smart Car a speedster, the new transmission is much smoother. The boost from the turbo is also a nice addition, making the car feel swift and zippy. The car now has the speed it needs to pass other cars on the road with ease. The cross-wind control also makes those windy days a non-issue, compared to the shaky windy day drives in the older model. The new headlights are bright and clear, with the fog-lights doing as desired in blizzard conditions or foggy weather. Due to the narrow wheels and short wheel-base, I have never had any trouble in the snow, unless I blatantly drive into a pile that I know might bottom the little thing out. Even then, I've never actually gotten completely stuck in snow drifts, though I don't consciously drive through anything that looks excessive to the eye. The stability control does a good job at managing the rate at which the wheels are spinning, so you can pull out of slick spots. As for the interior, the extra width makes a noticeable difference as well. My dad is a large man, and he can sit in the new model without us feeling cramped in the slightest. The bluetooth on the stereo system is nice, and pairs well with the iPhone holding attachment on the entertainment system. I opted for the model with the upgraded sound system, boasting 7 speakers and a little subwoofer. I am pleased with the sound quality, and those riding along with me are impressed with the kick that the audio provides. I should note that I do a lot of highway driving, so cruise control does a good job at maintaining MPG. The 2016 also feels much more sure footed on the highways than the 2012 did. I wanted a peppy edgier looking small car for city driving and occasional long trips, and I feel like the new smart car has met all of my personal wants. If you are in the market for a small car, this comes highly recommended by me. The most glaring issues of the past models have been ironed out, and the Smart Fortwo has grown up to be something that more Americans will be pleased with. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

PARKS EZ Gerald , 04/08/2017 prime 2dr Hatchback (.9L 3cyl Turbo 5M) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful In no way does the 2016/2017 reflect the status of the SMART For Two of previous years. The ride is improved. The transmission is now smooth and shifting through the six speeds is undetectable. Interior finish and appointments are quality and reflect the Mercedes input! The side movement during windy dirving is effectively nullified. The turning radius is absolutely outrageous! Nothing on the market equals that. The cabin temperature controls are effective and the sound from the entertainment center is outstanding. The new tires and the highway operating sound level are greatly improved. All around vision from inside the cabin is good. The only thing I have found that I didn't like was the windshield wiper on the drivers side. Doesn't wipe good. The mileage is not quite as good as my last two SMARTS, but is better than advertised I consistently get 42/44 miles per gallon on the through way. I have previously owned a 2011 and 2013 coupe and cabrio. I would hardly return for two more SMARTs if I didn't like the the two previous ones I owned!! The question software would not allow me to put in the year (2016) Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse