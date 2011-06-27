Used 2016 Scion tC Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
tC Hatchback
Release Series 10.0 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$33,560*
Total Cash Price
$16,023
2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$42,621*
Total Cash Price
$20,349
Release Series 10.0 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,621*
Total Cash Price
$20,349
2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,916*
Total Cash Price
$17,625
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 tC Hatchback Release Series 10.0 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$868
|$894
|$921
|$948
|$977
|$4,608
|Maintenance
|$1,789
|$1,003
|$2,194
|$360
|$2,271
|$7,617
|Repairs
|$346
|$400
|$469
|$548
|$642
|$2,405
|Taxes & Fees
|$881
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,045
|Financing
|$862
|$693
|$513
|$321
|$116
|$2,505
|Depreciation
|$3,834
|$1,503
|$1,323
|$1,172
|$1,053
|$8,885
|Fuel
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$6,495
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,803
|$5,794
|$6,759
|$4,727
|$6,477
|$33,560
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 tC Hatchback 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,102
|$1,135
|$1,170
|$1,204
|$1,241
|$5,852
|Maintenance
|$2,272
|$1,274
|$2,786
|$457
|$2,884
|$9,674
|Repairs
|$439
|$508
|$596
|$696
|$815
|$3,054
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,119
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,327
|Financing
|$1,095
|$880
|$652
|$408
|$147
|$3,181
|Depreciation
|$4,869
|$1,909
|$1,680
|$1,488
|$1,337
|$11,284
|Fuel
|$1,553
|$1,600
|$1,648
|$1,698
|$1,749
|$8,249
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,450
|$7,358
|$8,584
|$6,003
|$8,226
|$42,621
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 tC Hatchback Release Series 10.0 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,102
|$1,135
|$1,170
|$1,204
|$1,241
|$5,852
|Maintenance
|$2,272
|$1,274
|$2,786
|$457
|$2,884
|$9,674
|Repairs
|$439
|$508
|$596
|$696
|$815
|$3,054
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,119
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,327
|Financing
|$1,095
|$880
|$652
|$408
|$147
|$3,181
|Depreciation
|$4,869
|$1,909
|$1,680
|$1,488
|$1,337
|$11,284
|Fuel
|$1,553
|$1,600
|$1,648
|$1,698
|$1,749
|$8,249
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,450
|$7,358
|$8,584
|$6,003
|$8,226
|$42,621
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 tC Hatchback 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$955
|$983
|$1,013
|$1,043
|$1,075
|$5,069
|Maintenance
|$1,968
|$1,103
|$2,413
|$396
|$2,498
|$8,379
|Repairs
|$381
|$440
|$516
|$603
|$706
|$2,646
|Taxes & Fees
|$969
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,150
|Financing
|$948
|$762
|$564
|$353
|$128
|$2,756
|Depreciation
|$4,217
|$1,653
|$1,455
|$1,289
|$1,158
|$9,774
|Fuel
|$1,345
|$1,386
|$1,428
|$1,471
|$1,515
|$7,145
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,783
|$6,373
|$7,435
|$5,200
|$7,125
|$36,916
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Scion tC in Virginia is:not available
