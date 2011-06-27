Used 2007 Saturn Sky Consumer Reviews

Stop Debating. Buy one. WiscoShibby , 05/08/2016 Red Line 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) 38 of 38 people found this review helpful I owned one, drove it for 25,000 miles, sold it for some extra cash to put down on a house. Already looking for another one. You can go pay twice as much for an S2000 or go ahead and get an underpowered Miata but what's the point? A Sky Redline with a $300 Trifecta Tune is easily the best performance car you can get for your money. Less than 3,000lbs, near perfect 50/50 weight distribution and over 300hp/350lbs of torque (With the previously mentioned tune) will put you into C6 Corvette range while getting close to 30MPG. Not to mention cheap insurance costs, easy and inexpensive to maintain (the 2.0 turbo motor is still being thrown into most current GM models today, parts are everywhere, stop crying about Saturn being dead). The top takes literally 4 seconds to put down, I don't understand why people complain about it so much. The interior could be slightly better quality (less plastic) but it looks good and honestly, you'll have so much fun driving it you wont care. The trunk space isn't great, but if that really mattered you wouldn't be looking at a roadster right now anyway. There are luggage racks you can mount on the trunk (temporarily) for longer trips which work just fine. Honestly though, my favorite part about the car is that you rarely see them anywhere. I cant go anywhere in summer without seeing a Corvette, Miata, S2000 or a Z3 anymore but seeing another Sky is like seeing a unicorn. People always stop and ask me what I'm driving and it's extremely entertaining to watch their reaction when I told them it's a Saturn. So, in conclusion, the only realistic flaws among an extremely long list of positives are: No trunk space. And a Saturn badge. Both have very simple solutions. Now go buy one. And start picking on some Mustangs. They don't like being humiliated by Saturns (When they aren't busy running into crowds of people). Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Kaput goes the airbag!!!!! Bonnie S. Barlow , 08/12/2015 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful We only drive our Sky in the summer time because we live in very cold, icy, winters. The Sky is definitely not for snow travel. It will slide in only a skift of snow and leave you stranded. We started out this season and noticed that the airbag warning came on. We only had 40,000 miles on the Sky when this occurred. We took it to the dealership after reading many bad reviews about the airbag performance particularly on that side. Imagine our disappointment when the dealer informed us that this had not been recalled as of yet. We took it to the dealership and the bill was $939.00. I talked to a friend who has the Pontiac version of this car and the same thing has happened to theirs. There has to be a flaw and/or defect in that system. There are multiple fixes on You-Tube about this. I don't see how unplugging the indicator life is a fix, some people did...but we opted to fix ours so that if we are involved in a crash the passenger has protection. I realize that Saturn is no longer is business but that shouldn't stop them from standing behind their product. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

No Problemo Smitty , 01/08/2010 21 of 22 people found this review helpful I own a Honda, Jaguar, and a Saturn. I find myself driving the Saturn Sky Redline for enjoyment. It is pure fun. Of the line it is a terror! In my life I owned to many cars to list. These include a 442, 340 Dodge swinger, Turbo Buick, etc. Now at 60 years old I can compare more easily than when I was 30years old. You will not regret a Sky Redline , if you can buy one. It has features that compare to 40-50 thousand dollar cars.I bought my Redline Sky new,the dealer added a Fugita F5 Competition Cold Air Intake System, warranted for one year. I added a Borla Exhaust. This combination only skyrockets your enjoyment. I was looking at specs for other cars but keep coming back to the Red.

Great Ride Marion , 11/25/2006 12 of 12 people found this review helpful This is by far the most fun I have had in a car in a long time. Not only does it look unique, but is zippy and super fun to drive. It handles like a true roadster and with a smaller engine gets pretty good mileage. A real head- turner! The interior is small and definitely not made for anyone over 6' tall, but the set up puts everything right at your finger tips. Check the trip mileage, oil life and remaining miles on your gas fight on the steering wheel as well as cruise and radio controls. Climate control, just as easy. Trunk is small, but if you are creative there is a lot of room for bags and things. Top is easy to take down and put up. Good job Saturn.