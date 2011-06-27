Used 2009 Saab 9-7X Consumer Reviews

cruzebabuze , 09/14/2018 Aero 4dr SUV AWD (6.0L 8cyl 4A)

ok so we had 2 Saab before, regular saloon cars. I daily drive a new corvette C7 and my wife daily drive range rover. we got tired of range rover as it is always having some weird stuff happening to it and my wife wanted something sportier. So we decided to buy a Saab 9-7s aero, because of the LS2 corvette motor. Let me put it in just one phrase: When I can not be in my C7 because I need to tow or get something big, I drive gladly my Saab 9-7x aero, because it feels like corvette made an suv. I kid you not, if you are a gear head/track guy like me, and you dont want to spend 130k in a pepper super turbo bla bla bla Porsche and want a more comfortable ride in a super fast suv, then you need to get yourself one of these Saab 9-7x aero, you will not regret it. it is super fast if you know how to squeeze throttle properly, it brakes fine and yes the pedal does not have that much travel or exotic car feeling, but it should not as it is a race suv, it just be less travel and more foot pressure. yes it is stiff like a sport car, so unless you have a gear head wife like me, your wife wont like it as it does not drive like a clumsy suv. interior is exactly what I was looking for, spacious, incredible leather and we own a range rover so we can compare and it is has good as range rover. the console as a touch screen more responsive than in my C7, cargo is great and gauges is just what I needed. again it is very stiff for a SUV, so if you are buying it for your wife, make sure she drives it first. the outside looks good but could be a little better, but paint with sprinkles is just great. And what can I say it has an LS2 motor, so when you push throttle things happened. obviously gas consumption is has bad as a range rover, almost as bad. Overall I would say, if you have the cash and find a Saab 9-7x Aero, buy it, dont think about it buy it.