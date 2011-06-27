Used 2004 Saab 9-3 Consumer Reviews
I don't get it.
Just purchased a used 9-3 2004 arc automatic. It has a 100000 miles on it. This is by far the nicest car I have ever driven. I don't understand why the reviews are so mixed on this car. Now you can get a $40000 vehicle for under $10000. All I hear is people complaining about little things on this car. Performance, ride, and looks, three great reasons to buy it. I test drove others in this price range of $8000, nothing came close!
Great car
My 2004 Saab 9-3 convertible has been wonderful. Fun to drive, with an amazing acceleration on a 4-cylinder turbo engine. When going out with the family, we use the back seats which seat adults comfortably, although a bit cramped, but this beats a 2-seater any day. Reliability has been good, and the car has been well maintained. Only complaint is occasional problems with the electrical system: windows, convertible top, radio, ignition. None has been fatal but I have experienced 2 incidents where car would not start. Note: I have the automatic, not manual, model.
2004 SAAB 9-3 ARC Convertible for the Masses
I truly believe that GM got it right when they retooled the 9-3 convertible for 2004. The older 9-3 convertibles had way too much flex in the chassis. Going over bumps made it feel like it was playing a game of Twister. 2004 convertible utilized GM's epsilon platform from Europe which firmed up the chassis 300%. Okay, maybe that's an exaggeration but it really is firm. Acceleration is more than adequate considering that the engine is a GM inspired 2-liter Ecotec engine with a turbo charger. Same basic engine as found in the old Chevy Cobalt
at last
cant find fault with anything about the car. after driving and owning a freelander, this is the one car that has not let me down. wonderful gas mileage and so comfortable. if you know how to drive a turbo, you got it madeeve
Great Used Car with Over 100K miles
I bought this car on a whim and it already had over 100,000 miles on it. Yes, 100,000. The car ran like new. Handles extremely well and to date (almost 12 months later) I've had no problems. There were some minor issues and with routine maintenance the total cost for the year is under $250!!! I've had no electrical, mechanical or other issues at all. This is one fun car to drive and has held up well. I've got over 125,000 miles on the car now.
Sponsored cars related to the 9-3
Related Used 2004 Saab 9-3 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler 300 2006
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Ford Explorer 2002
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Jeep Compass News
- 2021 Nissan GT-R News
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
- 2020 Q7
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
- 2019 Durango
- Chevrolet Colorado 2019
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons