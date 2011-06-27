Used 2004 Saab 9-3 Consumer Reviews

I don't get it. magikarp5 , 12/27/2012 37 of 37 people found this review helpful Just purchased a used 9-3 2004 arc automatic. It has a 100000 miles on it. This is by far the nicest car I have ever driven. I don't understand why the reviews are so mixed on this car. Now you can get a $40000 vehicle for under $10000. All I hear is people complaining about little things on this car. Performance, ride, and looks, three great reasons to buy it. I test drove others in this price range of $8000, nothing came close! Report Abuse

Great car mplieber , 01/21/2011 18 of 18 people found this review helpful My 2004 Saab 9-3 convertible has been wonderful. Fun to drive, with an amazing acceleration on a 4-cylinder turbo engine. When going out with the family, we use the back seats which seat adults comfortably, although a bit cramped, but this beats a 2-seater any day. Reliability has been good, and the car has been well maintained. Only complaint is occasional problems with the electrical system: windows, convertible top, radio, ignition. None has been fatal but I have experienced 2 incidents where car would not start. Note: I have the automatic, not manual, model. Report Abuse

2004 SAAB 9-3 ARC Convertible for the Masses blacksaabeth2 , 04/27/2013 38 of 40 people found this review helpful I truly believe that GM got it right when they retooled the 9-3 convertible for 2004. The older 9-3 convertibles had way too much flex in the chassis. Going over bumps made it feel like it was playing a game of Twister. 2004 convertible utilized GM's epsilon platform from Europe which firmed up the chassis 300%. Okay, maybe that's an exaggeration but it really is firm. Acceleration is more than adequate considering that the engine is a GM inspired 2-liter Ecotec engine with a turbo charger. Same basic engine as found in the old Chevy Cobalt Report Abuse

at last jack fletcher , 09/14/2003 12 of 12 people found this review helpful cant find fault with anything about the car. after driving and owning a freelander, this is the one car that has not let me down. wonderful gas mileage and so comfortable. if you know how to drive a turbo, you got it madeeve Report Abuse