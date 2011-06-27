  1. Home
Used 1999 Saab 9-3 Viggen Consumer Reviews

Could Have Been Better

Westportviggen, 01/27/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have a grey 2001 5-door Viggen . I am generally happy with the car. The car is a great start to a true performance car. It has very nice power and handling atributes. It rips out of those second gears turns with incredible power. I haven't driven any other front wheel drive car that can spin tired out of a turn at 50+ mph. BUT IT COULD BE BETTER!!!!

