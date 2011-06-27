2022 Ram Promaster City Cargo Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,725
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|24 mpg
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|24 mpg
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/28 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.1 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|338.1/450.8 mi.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|2.4 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|178 hp @ 6,400 rpm
|Torque
|174 lb-ft @ 3,800 rpm
|Valves
|16
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|1,914 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,760 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Solid Cargo Partition Package
|+$565
|Mopar Trailer Tow Group
|+$495
|Lights and Wheels Group
|+$765
|Window Cargo Partition Package
|+$655
|Heated Seats and Power Mirror Group
|+$445
|Quick Order Package 24C
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|4 total speakers
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Single zone front air conditioning
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Mopar LED Cargo Area Lighting
|+$285
|Upfit Interface Connector
|+$145
|2 Additional Key Fobs (Fleet)
|+$125
|Uconnect 3 Navigation w/5" Display
|+$695
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|premium cloth
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|46.0 in.
|Front hip room
|54.1 in.
|Front leg room
|40.8 in.
|Front shoulder room
|59.3 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|44.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|59.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.0 in.
|Exterior Options
|Window Group 07 - Left Panel/Right Grate/Rear Windows
|+$515
|Window Group 08 - Left Panel/Right Vent/Rear Windows
|+$420
|Window Group 06 - Left & Right Vents/Rear Windows
|+$495
|Full Size Spare Tire
|+$305
|Window Group 04 - Left & Right Panels/Rear Windows
|+$295
|Full Size Spare Tire and Inflator Kit
|+$380
|Rear Wiper/Defroster and Deep Tinted Glass
|+$755
|Mopar Paint Protection Film
|+$695
|Window Group 05 - Left & Right Grates/Rear Windows
|+$545
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|13.3 degrees
|Angle of departure
|30.8 degrees
|Curb weight
|3,509 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5,395 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|5.2 in.
|Height
|74.0 in.
|Length
|187.5 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|131.7 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1,760 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1,914 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|84.6 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|72.1 in.
|Turning circle
|42.0 ft.
|Wheel base
|122.4 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted steel wheels
|yes
|partial wheel covers
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|215/55R16 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
