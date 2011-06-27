Used 2016 Ram 2500 Consumer Reviews

Upgraded from a Tundra Jason , 03/26/2016 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 57 of 58 people found this review helpful 6.7 Diesel Black Appearance Group. Basically I will compare my last truck (2010 Tundra 5.7 Rock Warrior 4x4) to this one. My family camps a lot. I have a 9000# camper. My Tundra pulled it very well. For a 1/2 ton truck it's amazing. Great brakes, amazing power, and great comfort. With all that said it is NOT a heavy duty truck!! I originally purchased a 1/2 ton truck because it was a daily driver and figured a 3/4 or 1 ton truck might be too much as a daily driver. I could not have been more wrong. After 5 camping seasons towing with my Tundra and filling up every 120 miles (I got 7.5 mpg) I had enough. I have always wanted a diesel due to obvious reasons; towing/hauling, efficiency, stability, and the pure idea of having a diesel truck. My father has a 2012 F-350 6.7, so I borrowed it for a long trip. About 10 minutes into the trip I knew the Tundra was gone. I drove them all. In my opinion the Ram 2500 was by far the best decision for me as a daily driver. The 3/4 ton has ridiculous towing (17,000+) and the available payload is way more then I would use. It's the only 3/4 ton that has coil rear 5-link system. Which promotes a fantastic ride for a HD truck. The ride is solid, sturdy, and enjoyable. It handles very well for nearly an 8000# truck. For those of you who are...um.. vertically challenged, may have a difficult time getting into it. It will be a more of a jump. I'm 6'4" and I slide right in, however, my wife 5'4", has to climb in - but she loves the truck! Once you get inside you will be amazed on how refined it is. Everything inside the cabin looks high quality and well made. The conveniences included rival most luxury SUVs. Performance wise it will scoot. The nasty torque will put you in your seat, but it is the slowest out of the big 3 from a dead stop. Once you are moving (say 20-30) and you hammer it - they all are fairly close. It shifts quite a bit sooner than the Chevy and Ford. The Ram will shift just before 3,000rpm, whereas the others will shift closer to 3500-4000 on a wide-open throttle acceleration. But I didn't purchase this for drag racing, I bought it for straight up towing. With all the torque available at 1600rpm it does it extremely well and with very little effort. Fuel economy for this 8000# beast is beyond amazing. My Tundra averaged 14.5-15 per tank to and from work. I have over 2000 miles on my Ram; basically 4 tanks. So far each tank has been; 19.2, 18.6, 18.5, and currently I'm sitting at 18.8 with about another 100 miles until I fill up again. I take the same way to and from work everyday. Yes, I have a boring daily routine. I live in central Ohio - the elevation is around 900ft (for those of you that need to know if the mpg is at sea level or in the clouds). PS - I have, and will keep, all the emission. I'm sure I will change my mind in a few months, but for now I'm happy with the sound/performance/mpgs. Granted this entire review is based on a couple thousand miles. Rest assure I will update after I have an entire year of camping under my belt. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Luxury in a Limited Hank Stone , 04/12/2016 Limited 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 33 of 33 people found this review helpful WOW! I purchased a 2016 RAM 2500 Limited 4x4 with the 6.7 Cummins to pull my Airstream. This truck came with everything but a stripper pole! Unbelievably comfortable. Test drove the F250 first then the RAM. Once the wife sat in the RAM and we took it for a test drive it was over. The comfort blows the Ford away. The truck has 2,000 miles already with the Airstream behind it. Going down 8% grades in Western N.C. is worry free with that exhaust brake. Can't say enough about this truck. Look forward to many more fun trips! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great Truck!!!!! John Williams , 07/05/2016 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 28 of 28 people found this review helpful I'm writing this review because my 2016 RAM 2500/ 6.7 Laramie 4x4 is a Beast! I custom ordered this truck and man did everything I got on this truck deliver. A month after getting my truck I went to Big Bear after a major snow fall and my truck handled well in 4x4H in the snow. My truck started well in 0 degree weather and every thing worked after driving in 0 degree weather. Next, two months later I went driving in the desert and once again my truck handled well on very rocky and bumpy roads like a champ. I have driven on the beach, in canyons, through water and my truck gets the job done. I just towed my 9,800lbs travel trailer and my truck towed well and braked well. I feel there are two downfalls with this truck; one is the limited turn radius of the truck. The turn radius isn't bad but the truck is hard to park in parking spots. Also the rear air vents provide very limited air in my crew cab. With those small issues stated, the interior of the truck is great. The storage in the rear passenger area is outstanding. I plan to have this truck for a while. Good job RAM!!!!!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

6.7 Ram 2500 Laramie with Black Appearance Package David , 03/01/2016 Laramie Power Wagon 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) 26 of 26 people found this review helpful Sold my toy hauler and had no need for my 2012 F350 with 8' bed. Had a few problems with the ford and after owning a 2005 dodge 2500 decided to give Ram a chance. I will admit I do miss the tailgate step, this is my only complaint. This truck has almost as much technology as the wife's luxury SUV. This is my daily driver and no problems with mirrors if you set them up correctly. With the 6.7 Cummins 370HP/800 TQ and 3.42 rear axle ratio I get 21 mpg at 70 mph and my average with all driving is 17.8 mpg. I can pull my #14,000 trailer without a strain. So if you have to tow and need a comfortable daily driver go test drive a new ram. Since I 1st did this review the only thing I have added is a bestsop trek step. Works great for stepping up and down in a high truck! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value