Used 2016 Ram 1500 Rebel Features & Specs

More about the 2016 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,200
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$45,200
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$45,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)416.0/598.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$45,200
Torque269 lb-ft @ 4175 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle39.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$45,200
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$45,200
Rear Camera and Park Assist Groupyes
Trailer Tow Mirrors & Brake Groupyes
Rebel Quick Order Package 22Wyes
Protection Groupyes
Rebel Quick Order Package 26Wyes
Remote Start and Security Groupyes
Cold Weather Groupyes
Luxury Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$45,200
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$45,200
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$45,200
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,200
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwooferyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Uconnect 8.4ANyes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
Automatic Air Conditioning w/Dual Zone Controlyes
Uconnect 8.4Ayes
Rebel Instrument Clusteryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$45,200
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,200
premium clothyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front head room41.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room63.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,200
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,200
Power Sunroofyes
Spray In Bedlineryes
MOPAR Chrome Steel Bed Railsyes
Tonneau Cover w/Embossed Ram's Headyes
Black Tubular Side Stepsyes
RamBox Cargo Management Systemyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$45,200
Curb weight5387 lbs.
Gross weight6800 lbs.
Angle of approach23.9 degrees
Maximum payload1413 lbs.
Angle of departure22.1 degrees
Length229.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity10080 lbs.
Ground clearance9.2 in.
Height78.5 in.
EPA interior volume125.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base140.7 in.
Width79.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$45,200
Exterior Colors
  • Flame Red Clear Coat/Brilliant Black Crystal Clear Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat/Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat/Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat/Brilliant Black Crystal Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Red, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$45,200
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
LT285/70R17 tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$45,200
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$45,200
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
