Used 2015 Ram 1500 Express Features & Specs

More about the 2015 1500
Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)442.0/650.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque269 lb-ft @ 4175 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Express Quick Order Package 26Cyes
Trailer Tow Mirrors & Brake Groupyes
Express Quick Order Package 22Cyes
Power and Remote Entry Groupyes
Popular Equipment Groupyes
Black Ram 1500 Express Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Front Rubber Floor Matsyes
Uconnect 5.0yes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Carpet Deleteyes
Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seatyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room62.9 in.
vinylyes
Exterior Options
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
P275/60R20 Outline White Lettering All Season Tiresyes
Add Class IV Receiver Hitchyes
Sliding Rear Windowyes
20" x 9.0" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheelsyes
Wheel-to-Wheel Side Stepsyes
P275/60R20 Black Sidewall All Season Tiresyes
Add Spray In Bedlineryes
RamBox Cargo Management Systemyes
Measurements
Curb weight4684 lbs.
Gross weight6025 lbs.
Angle of approach15.6 degrees
Maximum payload1520 lbs.
Angle of departure25.2 degrees
Length209.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity9180 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height74.6 in.
EPA interior volume62.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.5 in.
Width79.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Yellow
  • Construction Yellow
  • Agriculture Red
  • Western Brown
  • Light Cream
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat
  • School Bus Yellow
  • Light Green
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Coat
  • Hills Green
  • Robin Egg Blue
  • Black Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Bright Red
  • National Safety Yellow
  • Holland Blue
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Prairie Pearl Coat
  • Dark Brown
  • Omaha Orange
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Tree Green
  • Timberline Green Pearl Coat
  • Bright Green
  • Black Forest Green Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Detonator Yellow Clear Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Power Tan
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
P275/60R20 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
